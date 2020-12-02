COVID freezes out warming center

Foundational work

Ward’s announcement came during the third and final city council study session on the multi-faceted issue of homelessness. St. Paul’s was one of four faith-based organizations that have been working longer than anyone on serving the city’s homeless. While St. Paul’s provides shelter during the winter, Visalia Rescue Mission provides shelter year-round, including during the day when temperatures drop below 40 degrees and in the summer when they rise to more than 102. Executive director Al Oliver said the rescue mission was established in 1981 and houses about 1,000 individuals throughout the year at its two downtown shelters, one for men and one for women and children. The Men’s Shelter can accommodate 50 men in a single night while the Women and Children’s Shelter of Hope provides beds for 40 people.

“Our primary focus is on spiritual, physical, social, emotional in three areas: Rescue, Recovery and Restoration,” Oliver said.

Individuals can stay up to 90 days at the rescue mission as long as they agree to case management services. If they refuse case management, they are asked to leave for 45 days. Those seeking long-term shelter can stay up to a year if they enroll in VRM’s Life Change Academy, a Christ-centered program focusing on improving the mental, physical and spiritual health of men and women struggling with life issues and chemical dependencies. The one-year residential program can be extended to a thirteenth month for apprentice/transitional opportunities. Oliver said graduates have gone on to be welders, custodians and educators, just to name a few vocations. The program also includes professional counseling, special events, recreation and activity and community events, to re-establish a “productive rhythm of a healthy community life.” None of VRM’s programs rely on government funding.

“Funding is solely from generous donors in our community and from funds generated by our social enterprises,” Oliver said. “We are not eligible for government funding because we are a Christian Gospel organization. Clearly articulable purpose with the whole of Visalia will be the beneficiary.”

Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen and Councilmember Phil Cox applauded VRM for insulating itself from the pitfalls of grant and public funding.

“When you’re looking to government to get involved and take a hold of something you are going down the wrong path,” Nelsen said. “If you’re government funded, I question the viability of the program as it goes through its lifespan.”

VRM also serves two meals daily to anyone who comes through the doors, a number that nearly reached 114,000 in 2019. The Catholic counterpart to that is the Bethlehem Center, whose sole focus is to provide food to those in need. Formerly known as Sister Ursula’s Kitchen, the soup kitchen turned food bank was established in 1985. Since 2011, the Bethlehem Center has been operated by the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Visalia.

Deacon Henry Medina, director of administration, said the Bethlehem Center primarily serves the homeless population at the St. John’s River and those numbers have increased rapidly in the last two years. He said 14% of those they serve are new to the city and many of them are children.

“It’s very difficult to see the children come just to get food,” Medina said. “We do our best to provide the best nutrients we can provide.”

The center is serving an estimated 7,000 pounds of food each week but needs about 10,000 pounds, which includes about 250 sack lunches per week being delivered to hotels as part of the county’s Project Room Key, where vacant hotels are being converted into temporary housing for the homeless. Whenever it can, Medina said the Bethlehem Center is sharing its food at distribution points in Goshen and Farmersville.

“I think we probably do a better job than In-N-Out burger of serving our clients,” Medina quipped.

Men struggling with addiction can seek sanctuary in search of sobriety at My Father’s House. Executive director Kurt Salierno began his ministry to the homeless over 40 years ago. An ordained minister of over 25 years, Salierno said the sober-living facility offers a transitional living space rewarding men who accomplish their goals as incentive to the real world. My Father’s House currently has eight homes serving 52 men and has transitioned 100 men into their own apartments.

“The end result is to move men into their own homes,” he said.