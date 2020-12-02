Segments of Tulare and Santa Fe closed for road construction

Tulare Avenue will be closed between Bridge Street and Burke Street; vehicles will be detoured through the area by way of Walnut Avenue or Noble Avenue/Mineral King Avenue

Pedestrian routes will be identified around the construction area

Local streets and driveways will be open for residents and businesses

All businesses will remain open during construction

“Utility crews have been working in the area for almost a year in preparation for this project. It is very exciting that construction of the roundabout is finally starting,” project manager Rebecca Keenan said. “The city’s contractor, Yarbs Paving and Grading, will close the intersection to through traffic starting on Wednesday, December 2nd and immediately begin work on adjustments to underground sewer and storm mains.”

The underground adjustments set the stage for the street improvements, which will include extensive demolition and grading. The contractor will rebuild worn out asphalt pavements by recycling the existing roadway. The old asphalt and base materials are pulverized, mixed with cement and water, and compacted to produce a strong, durable base for the street.

Residents can expect the complete street closure to last between four to five months, with a soft-opening by May 2021, subject to weather conditions.

“After the soft-opening, work will continue on miscellaneous items like landscaping and striping,” added Keenan. “The project is expected to be fully complete by the summer of 2021.”

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the council awarded a $370,000 contract with NV5, Inc. for construction management, inspection and testing, surveying and public outreach functions. NV5 is currently consulting on widening Akers Street as part of the Highway 198 interchange project. For real time text alerts and updates on the Santa Fe Street and Tulare Avenue Roundabout Project, text “Santa Fe” to 31996. For more information on the Project, contact Bobby Pentorali, NV5 project engineer, at 559-960-2907, or visit www.visalia.city/tularesantafe.

Just over half of the $4.3 million project will be funded by Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funding from the state for projects designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, particularly in areas of the country that do not attain national air quality standards. Roundabouts improve safety and reduce air pollution. According to studies by the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts reduce overall collisions by 37%, pedestrian collisions by 40%, injury collisions by 75% and fatal collisions by 90%. By reducing traffic congestion, the roundabouts have resulted in shorter driving times for motorists and reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which help improve air quality. It also prevents gas-powered cars from idling, when engines produce the highest amount of emissions.

The rest of the funding will come from Measure R, the half-cent transportation tax approved countywide in 2006, and from the city’s own Transportation Impact Fund set aside for streets, roads and bike paths.