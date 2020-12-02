Teen uses holiday break to break into homes

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, Nov. 29

At about 7:30 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in a dimly lit area. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver was found not to be under the influence.

Saturday, Nov. 28

At 7:25 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Linwood and Noble. The suspect, Ian Kielty, 38, was contacted and found to be on probation. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun was recovered, along with suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and later booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility for charges of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and a probation violation.

Thursday, Nov. 26

At approximately 2:17 a.m. officers with the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle which had just occurred at Carl’s Jr located at 3350 S. Mooney Blvd. The victim reported that an unknown suspect had taken his vehicle from the parking lot. At approximately 4:20 a.m. an officer located the stolen vehicle traveling in the 3100 block of S. Court Street and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle yielded and the driver was taken into custody without incident. The suspect in this case has been identified as Nathan Orta, 19, of Visalia. Orta was booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for charges related to the auto theft and narcotics violations.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

At 4:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting that had just occurred in the 1400 block of W. Riggin. Officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic and is in critical condition. The shooting is believed to be gang related. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Miguel Leon at 559-713-4722 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.