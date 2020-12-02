Visalia offers up more funding for The Lofts at Fort Visalia

“Those are city HOME funds, which [the city] gets an allocation of HOME funds annually, typically from the federal government,” Collishaw said. “When you do affordable housing projects there’s typically a layered-cake of funding sources, and this one is no different. We do not have all of our funding together yet, but we have applications in for funding. It’s not a done deal, is the bottom line.”

Collishaw said he hopes to break ground at the historical Fort Visalia site by March of 2022, where The Lofts will provide a permanent home for the Arts Consortium—currently at the 300 E Oak Avenue lumberyard site—by way of office space, gallery space and classroom space in the emerging arts district of Visalia.

“The ground floor units at The Lofts will actually be artist lofts live-workspace,” Collishaw said. “We will have a number of those that will be specifically for low income artists who would be able to pursue their art career as well as have an affordable place to live.”

The Lofts will serve families and individuals at or below 60% area median income—$41,940 for a family of four in Tulare County—meeting a demand for affordable rental housing in Visalia.

“It fills a gap for small families or individuals starting out their careers would be attracted to a downtown living situation,” Collishaw said.

The proposed development would also allocate some units for permanent supported housing, for people who have experienced or are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“[The Lofts] helps folks that are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as other folks who are typically working people who just do not have the income to be able to afford what is the average rent these days in the city of Visalia, which is over $1200,” Collishaw said. “If you make minimum wage and you’re a single-wage-earning household, you cannot afford $1200. You’d need something closer to $500 or $600 dollars. That’s who we’re serving.”

The Lofts will serve Visalia’s current community while paying homage to the historical Fort Visalia, built from the famous Visalia oak just a few years after California’s admittance to the union in 1850.

“The architectural design has features that evoke what’s known of the original Fort Visalia. At the entryway, they’ll have something that looks like the pickets,” Collishaw said. “In the offices for the residential project on the site, when you go into the lobby we intend to have [items] that depict the history of the site, and we’re even looking at possibly doing a diorama of the original fort.”

Collishaw said they also intend to create a historical street marker with an artistic feature, as well as a mural that captures the historical significance of the site.

The Lofts will come with Self-Helps trademark amenities and services, including after school programs for kids, an interior green space with park-like features and an art gallery specific to the Fort Visalia location.

“The art gallery space will certainly be available for community gatherings,” Collishaw said. “We really expect it to be a place that will become something of a destination for the arts in Visalia.”