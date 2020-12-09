Patrons gather to protest ban on outdoor dining

Duane Rodriguez, the owner of Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, said about 10 downtown restaurants agreed to stay open after meeting Sunday. For Rodriquez, he said it’s about his employees.

“This is nothing more than a humanity issue,” Rodriguez said. “I am not going to lay my employees off two weeks before Christmas. It’s unacceptable. We have a husband and wife team here, we have it all. That literally puts no money, no food on the table, no presents for the kids—we’re just not going to do it.”

Rodriguez said they plan to stick to their guns at Rookies and hope they don’t get shut down, citing what he feels was a “deliberate shutdown” by the governor after shifting the focus from counties to entire regions in the state that eventually led to the closure of restaurant dining and bars within 48 hours of the updated stay-at-home order system’s announcement. ICU capacity for the region has rapidly plunged to 5.6% as of publication—22.3% in Tulare County.

“In a nutshell, I hope that everybody joins and we continue to scale,” Rodriguez said. “Common sense would have told me, ‘don’t do this before Christmas. If we have to do this, do it in January.’ Let’s let folks enjoy their holiday. But they chose not to do that—we’re going to stay open and employ people and get them through Christmas.”

Rodriguez said for Rookies, the takeout model just doesn’t work.

“Takeout only [is] useless. 200 bucks a day if we’re lucky,” Rodriguez said. “We’re not here to talk about our losses, because they’re enormous. At the end of the day, it’s about the employees.”

Diner Mendy Martin said she’s out to support her local business folks.

“It’s my choice to come out and eat dinner with my friends and my family,” Martin said.

Martin offered similar thoughts on how she feels about the governor’s new regional stay-at-home order, and said she “doesn’t like it at all. It’s my choice.”