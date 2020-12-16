Ryan’s Place to close restaurants in Visalia, Hanford

The Ryan’s Place Hanford location at 330 S 11th Ave. will also close. Rose said the business will be put up for sale. The property could be up for sale as well if there is interest. The costume for Ry-Guy, the Ryan’s Place mascot, will also be available for purchase.

Both locations initially closed in April due to the pandemic, and when they attempted to reopen during the summer, there wasn’t enough staffing available. The restaurants temporarily closed on July 21 with the intention of reopening, “when this unfortunate time has passed.” To Ryan’s Place and many others’ misfortune, the pandemic and subsequent restrictions on restaurants have endured through the year.

Rose’s parents, Bob and Stella, opened the first Ryan’s Place in Los Banos in 1986 before they began opening locations throughout the valley. The restaurant is named after their son. The original Ryan’s Place in Los Banos, as well as locations in Madera, Tulare and Porterville, have been converted to Black Bear Diner franchises.

In her note, Rose said many of the Ryan’s Place cooks and servers have moved to the Tulare Black Bear Diner.

“We will be hosting a Ryan’s Place Night moving into 2021,” Rose said, “we will keep you posted.”

Loyal customers took to the Ryan’s Place Facebook page to express their love for the food and family environment.

“This breaks our hearts!,” said Lora Wilson Hanson. “We have been regular patrons ever since you opened here in Visalia. Not only will we miss the awesome food but all the beautiful people that worked there! We will continue to visit Black Bear.”

“It was a great place to eat,” said Karen Fenstermaker. “Love all the staff there. They were all like family to a lot of people. You will be missed.”

Hanford resident Samee Jones said her family had been going to the Hanford location for 25 years.

“It’s been our favorite gathering place,” Jones said, “and will be sorely missed.”