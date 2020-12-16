Apartment fire displaces three families

Families were safely evacuated from three-unit building, one firefighter was injured

VISALIA – Three families will have to find a new home for Christmas after a fire spread through their apartment building.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a residence in the 800 block of S. Fulgham. The first engine on scene reported seeing smoke from one unit of a two story, three-unit apartment building.

The initial company quickly evacuated the apartment building and reported that the occupants of the fire apartment were safely outside the structure. Initial fire attack crews located the fire on the first the floor and quickly knocked down the flames. Fire extended to the attic space through AC ducting but was located and was quickly extinguished.

A second alarm assignment was immediately requested to assist. A total of four fire engines, two ladder trucks and one battalion chief responded for a total of 19 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire.

Damages are estimated at 112,000 to the fire apartment with 15,000 loss to contents. The other two apartments received minor damage.

During the firefight, one firefighter received a minor injury burning his hand when he placed his gloved hand into hot melted materials. There were no civilian injuries as a result of this incident.