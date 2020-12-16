Police search for Ruiz Park shooter

Visalia police look to the public for help finding suspect who shot victim at Ruiz Park, is in critical condition
VISALIA – Any business deal has risk, but a drug deal carries the added potential that someone gets shot like a victim did last Sunday at Ruiz Park.
According to the Visalia Police Department at 7:59 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 639 E. Buena Vista regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for medical treatment and is in critical condition.
Violent crimes detectives responded to take over the investigation. The shooting has been determined to have taken place during the course of a drug deal. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, Dec. 13
At 4:34 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance involving a male in possession of a firearm in the 800 block north Leslie. The caller advised the male involved in the disturbance had fled on a bicycle leaving the firearm at the residence. An officer located the male, Julio Cesar Avalos, 35, at Mooney and Houston. He was found to be on active probation with a felony warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers responded back to his residence and conducted a probation search where they located a shotgun, ammunition, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine for sales. A second male, Jose Alcala, 41, was located at the residence and found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Both Avalos and Alcala were booked at the Tulare County Jail.
At 2:54 p.m., officers responded to 3020 N. Demaree (Lowe’s) regarding an armed robbery which had just occurred. An unknown male suspect had selected items in the store, and as he approached the cashier, he brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undetermined amount of money then fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.
At approximately 4:17 a.m. officers with the Visalia Police Department responded to the 500 block of east Cypress Ave for a report of a shooting into an occupied residence that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fled prior to the arrival of officers. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.