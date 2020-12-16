Police search for Ruiz Park shooter

Visalia police look to the public for help finding suspect who shot victim at Ruiz Park, is in critical condition

VISALIA – Any business deal has risk, but a drug deal carries the added potential that someone gets shot like a victim did last Sunday at Ruiz Park.

According to the Visalia Police Department at 7:59 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 639 E. Buena Vista regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for medical treatment and is in critical condition.

Violent crimes detectives responded to take over the investigation. The shooting has been determined to have taken place during the course of a drug deal. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.