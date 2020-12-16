Visalia shoots down solar project, again

“We are seeing a great influx of people that are interested in our industrial park,” newly minted Mayor Steve Nelsen said. “I think that land is more valuable being something for industry and warehousing, but I could be wrong. I think projects like this are worthwhile, I’d love to see you come back with an alternative site.”

Opening the floodgates to additional solar projects in the industrial park is an issue Nelsen said bothered him, echoed by most of his fellow councilmembers. Joe Henri, vice president of business development and new markets at Dimension attempted to alleviate councilmembers’ of this concern, pointing to the proposed project’s subsidy opportunity through Southern California Edison and an already cooperating landowner being a rare opportunity to make a small community solar project economically feasible on industrial land.

“It’s extremely unlikely, because of the economic situation, the economics of small scale projects are very, very difficult, unless you’re on a rooftop serving one customer,” Henri said, “or, you have to go big out to the countryside, where you can get very, very cheap land, which is not an option in the industrial park.”

In a previous interview with The Sun-Gazette, Henri explained why ag land is less of an option for community-based solar projects like the one proposed at 7227 West Doe Avenue, which lies just a few hundred feet from a SoCal Edison substation.

“We’ve got our interconnection study done, and we can interconnect at a reasonable cost at that location,” Henri said, “and if we go way out in the hinterlands out in the ag area? Sure, we might be able to find the land out there, but we’re going to spend millions of dollars upgrading the transmission lines to get back to that substation.”

In his pitch Dec. 7 to councilmembers, Henri said one of the primary criticisms city staff brought of the project was the lack of economic benefits to the industrial park of the city as a whole.

“What’s unique about this project is that it is a standalone solar project, but it has a direct economic benefit for 250 Visalia families,” Henri said.

Forty-two percent of the proposed community solar project capacity would be reserved for income-eligible Visalia residents within a five-mile radius of the project, 21% is targeted toward 127 households in West Goshen and 37% toward 222 households in Ducor, giving residents a flat 20% guaranteed reduction in their energy bill.

Henri said the census tract 610-700-1003 that encompasses the project area lies in the 85th percentile for ozone pollution—meaning it has more ozone pollution than 85% of all the other census tracts in the state of California—the 99th percentile for particulate matter, 67th percentile for asthma and the 75th percentile for cardiovascular disease.

“That’s why it’s called a disadvantaged community,” Henri said. “So direct economic benefits, clean development.”

Abigail Solis of Self-Help Enterprises offered some context on how the community solar project could benefit the surrounding communities, citing 170 communities in the San Joaquin Valley that were never connected to natural gas lines.

“That means they are still using expensive propane, or even worse, they’re burning wood in their homes to heat and fuel their homes,” Solis said. “So these families would rather be cold at night than use this expensive propane. West Goshen is still in this situation today. Their families are getting sick and are missing work.”

Solis said projects like this community solar project with Dimension through SoCal Edison are pilot projects for the state of California.

“In West Goshen and Ducor, families right now are being switched to all electric and they’re counting on this renewable energy to help them afford that,” Solis said.

Henri touched on another criticism of the project compared to others in the industrial park: sales taxes, property taxes and jobs.

“That’s clearly something that’s going to be different about this project, we are not going to have a lot of jobs there. Instead, we’re putting money directly into people’s pockets,” Henri said. “The whole point of having people have jobs, of course, is to generate income, so that you can produce benefits for the community. This project does exactly that, without necessarily having the jobs.”

Henri said during his presentation if the project was not approved by city council, that they would move forward with alternative sites.