Stove fire causes minor damage to home

Family was able to get out safely and firefighters contained damage to the kitchen in Dec. 17 home fire
VISALIA – Baking during the holidays has taken on new meaning this year as households attempt to find off-line activities involving the entire family. All that baking means things often get forgotten inside the oven and can become a fire hazard the next time someone goes to preheat for the next baking.
That’s what happened on Dec. 17 when a Visalia family evacuated their home after a fire was ignited in the oven. According to the Visalia Fire Department, the fire was initially reported at 8:45 a.m. for a strong smell of gas in the 500 block of Garden Street. The first engine arrived and found there was no smoke showing outside the home but the family, which had already evacuated, pointed out the smoke filling up the kitchen area.
The first crew of firefighters quickly attacked the fire inside of the oven and then checked the cabinets for any fire extension. A second unit checked the attic space and did not find any flames. In all, 16 firefighters and a battalion chief responded on three fire engines and two ladder trucks. There were no injuries sustained to civilians or fire personnel at this fire.
Damage to the house was estimated at $2,000 due to smoke and there was approximately $1,100 damage to the stove/oven unit that the fire was located in. The house was estimated to be worth $207,000 which accounts for $205,000 in property value that was saved.