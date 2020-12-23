Stove fire causes minor damage to home

Family was able to get out safely and firefighters contained damage to the kitchen in Dec. 17 home fire

VISALIA – Baking during the holidays has taken on new meaning this year as households attempt to find off-line activities involving the entire family. All that baking means things often get forgotten inside the oven and can become a fire hazard the next time someone goes to preheat for the next baking.

That’s what happened on Dec. 17 when a Visalia family evacuated their home after a fire was ignited in the oven. According to the Visalia Fire Department, the fire was initially reported at 8:45 a.m. for a strong smell of gas in the 500 block of Garden Street. The first engine arrived and found there was no smoke showing outside the home but the family, which had already evacuated, pointed out the smoke filling up the kitchen area.