Akers project comes in under budget

City finishes improvements to Hwy 198 interchange at Akers with a $2.4 million surplus

VISALIA – One of Visalia’s largest road projects took most of the year but it didn’t take up all of the budget.

At its Dec. 21 meeting, the Visalia City Council approved a notice of completion for upgrades to the Highway 198 interchange at Akers Street. The project, which began in January and was not officially completed until this month, widened Akers and the eastbound freeway on ramp to accommodate adding dual left hand turn lanes to Akers Street for both the north and southbound lanes. The total cost of the project was $7.5 million, about $2.4 million under budget.

Vice Mayor Phil Cox asked what the plan was for the $2.4 million surplus. The staff report said the project was funded by a variety of revenue sources including Gas Tax funds, state road funds and Measure R, the half-cent sales tax approved by Tulare County voters in 2006 for local road projects. The project expended all of the $290,000 in Gas Tax funds and $2.6 million in state funds but only $4.6 of the $7 million in Measure R funding.