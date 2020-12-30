Visalia Police arrests final suspects in two shootings

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, Dec. 27

At 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Laurel and Bonnie, for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim stated he was walking to his car when he was approached by an unknown masked male who asked him for money. The victim gave the suspect a small amount of cash and the suspect demanded more. When the victim refused, the suspect produced a firearm that was concealed in his waistband and threatened him. The victim gave him his wallet containing more cash. The suspect ran to an awaiting vehicle being driven by an unknown female and fled prior to officers arriving. The vehicle was described as possibly a dark colored, 4-door Nissan. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

Saturday, Dec. 26

At 2:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kohl’s, 2208 S. Mooney, for an indecent exposure incident. An adult female told officers that an unknown male followed her through the store and exposed himself. Officers located the subject, Adrian Souza, 53, inside of the store and he was arrested. Souza is a registered sex offender. He was booked at Tulare County adult pretrial facility.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

At 12:10 a.m. officers respond to the 3200 block of South Mooney for a report of a glass break burglar alarm. Officers learned that multiple items from a shelf just inside the glass had been stolen. Officers developed leads in the case and attempted to contact Robert Lingberg, 28, in the 3600 block of South Sallee. Lingberg attempted to flee while discarding the stolen property but was arrested. Lingberg was also arrested for a commercial burglary at Classic Soccer which occurred on Dec. 16 at 11:50 p.m. Polo Catter, 43, who is on probation was also contacted at the residence. He was found to be a felon in possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition. During booking Catter was also charged with bringing a controlled substance, which he had sequestered on his person, into the jail facility. Both were booked into the County Jail.