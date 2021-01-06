Driver gets smoked in road rage incident

Visalia Police Logs

Saturday, Jan. 2

At 6:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to Costco for a report of a theft in progress. Officers arrived on scene and learned three suspects exited an emergency door of the business with over $3,000 of stolen items without paying. The suspects loaded the items into their vehicle and attempted to leave when an uninvolved witness used their vehicle to block the suspect vehicle from leaving. The suspects rammed the witness’s vehicle and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Demaree and Vassar and initiated a traffic stop and contacted and arrested the above listed suspects. All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the store. The suspects were transported to the Tulare County adult pretrial facility. No injuries were reported during this incident.

At approximately 6:37 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of Mooney Blvd and Visalia Parkway. The driver failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued on surface streets and thru numerous orchards. The pursuit was discontinued by ground units in the area of Road 156 and Avenue 256. The vehicle was subsequently tracked by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Air Unit to an orchard east of Farmersville. Officers ultimately responded to that area and located the suspect as he was being picked up after abandoning his vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile from Visalia. It was subsequently discovered that the same driver was also wanted by the Farmersville Police Department for a vehicle pursuit that occurred the day prior. During the course of the investigation Kimberly Makert, 42, of Visalia was taken into custody for being an accessory to a felony after the fact, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and committing a felony while out on bail. The male driver was booked for charges related to the vehicle pursuit, possession of burglary tools, narcotics related charges and charges related to the prior incident in Farmersville.

Thursday, Dec. 31

At 11:00 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Walnut for a report of an unknown disturbance at the business, with a possible fight in progress. Officers later learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds inside the business after the fight. No persons were struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.

At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Visalia Police Department received a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Arkle Street. Officers located the victim in the area of Lovers Lane and Mineral King. The investigation revealed that the male victim was stabbed numerous times during an altercation. The victim was ultimately transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case remain unidentified at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.