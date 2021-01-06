Hot coals set fence on fire

Quick work by Visalia Fire Department limits damage to about $6,000 for two homes along fence
VISALIA – Last year felt like Santa gave everyone coal in their stockings, but for one local family the coming of the new year started with coal as well, hot coals.
Visalia Fire Department’s Engine 56 was on its way to a training day when firefighters observed a column of smoke coming from the area of Shirk Street and Goshen Avenue at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 3. The fire department dispatched a second unit as a day at the training center turned into a live exercise. When Engine 56 arrived in the 200 block of North Boise Street, it reported a fence on fire that was threatening two houses. The call was upgraded to a first alarm assignment which added three more fire units to the response. Engine 56 quickly knocked down the fence fire while other units ensured the fire had not spread to the two homes on either side of the fence.
No fire was found in the attic space or either houses and damage to one house was estimated at $3,000 due to heat on the outside of the involved house and trash receptacles. There was approximately $3,000 of damage to the fence that separated the two houses and a small shed and its contents of the house next door, but no damage was sustained to the second house itself. The estimated value of the two houses saved by the observation and quick actions of the initial fire crew was worth $742,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be hot coals from an outside warming fire dumped into the trash can before they had been completely extinguished.
In all, 16 firefighters responded to this fire including three fire engines, two ladder trucks, and a battalion chief. There were no injuries sustained to civilians or fire personnel at this fire.