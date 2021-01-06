Hot coals set fence on fire

Quick work by Visalia Fire Department limits damage to about $6,000 for two homes along fence

VISALIA – Last year felt like Santa gave everyone coal in their stockings, but for one local family the coming of the new year started with coal as well, hot coals.

Visalia Fire Department’s Engine 56 was on its way to a training day when firefighters observed a column of smoke coming from the area of Shirk Street and Goshen Avenue at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 3. The fire department dispatched a second unit as a day at the training center turned into a live exercise. When Engine 56 arrived in the 200 block of North Boise Street, it reported a fence on fire that was threatening two houses. The call was upgraded to a first alarm assignment which added three more fire units to the response. Engine 56 quickly knocked down the fence fire while other units ensured the fire had not spread to the two homes on either side of the fence.