Visalia gives bike plan a kickstand

“We are now on the five yard line and wishing to push the ball into the endzone and complete the vision,” Collins said.

But it wasn’t Collins who pulled the item off of the consent calendar for discussion, instead it was Councilmember Brian Poochigian who said he would be voting against the item. Poochigian said the city had already discussed purchasing property for the trail from the landowners behind Mooney Grove and they said they would not sell their land to the city.

“So we’d have to use eminent domain to build this,” Poochigian said, “and that is something I don’t think the city should be involved in.”

Poochigian was referring to the work session of the Oct. 19 meeting, when four of the six property owners along the proposed trail path spoke against the project. The property owners said the area east of Mooney Grove is already rife with homeless, drug addicts and prostitution. They also said Avenue 272 is not an ideal place for cyclists and runners because it has become a speedy shortcut for everything from rideshare drivers to furniture delivery trucks and the trail is likely to become a racetrack for four-wheel drive vehicles and dirt bikes. Only one property owner was in favor of selling a portion of their land to facilitate a trail but only accounts for 1,500 feet of the 6,500 feet needed. Another did not respond to staff requests.

Mayor Steve Nelsen said he was “emphatic” he would not support funding for this study or for any other trail project until the city could figure out its homeless situation.

“The city’s trails have become a campground for the city’s homeless and that’s impacted the residents in that area,” Nelsen said. The mayor represents District 5 encompassing the St. John’s Parkway and Santa Fe trails in northeast Visalia and is executive director of Downtown Visalians where businesses complain about the homeless living along waterways, railroads and trails. He also added most of the trail was outside of the city limits.

“I think if the County [of Tulare] wants to finish it, they can finish it,” Nelsen said. “I don’t think we need to take that burden on.”

Spokes people

While only property owners spoke against the project on Oct. 19, cyclists spoke in favor of the trail at the Dec. 21 meeting.

Mark Wall sits on the board of the Southern Sierra Cyclists group, as well as the city’s Environmental Committee and Tulare County’s Active Transportation Advisory Committee, bought several members of the bike club to the meeting. He said connecting the city’s north-south trail will be an important attraction for bike routes within the US Bicycle Route System, an organization promoting cycling tourism, because the flat terrain makes it accessible to all levels of riders. Wall said the northern end of the city along the St. John’s River would link to a Valley route coming down the backroads from Reedley through Yettem. Mooney Grove would be the tourism link to the route, which is being developed to explore the culture of the Valley’s agricultural heritage.

“The big advantage of Mooney Grove is that it has the Tulare County Museum, including the agriculture and farm labor museum,” Wall said. “This would be a really great stock on this route.”

Wall said by funding a study to connect the Santa Fe Trail to the museum and the state’s oldest county parks, the trail could be included in the planning coordination and development of the tourism route being proposed in the Valley.

“I think doing it right now has some advantages for Visalia,” Wall said. “There’s not a lot of campgrounds along this route, so many people would be staying in hotels.”