Visalia grants $65,000 to serve youth

Carla D. Calhoun, chair of the youth grant process for the CAC, said she and fellow subcommittee members read and rated each application based on how well the proposed outcomes, actions, and measures were interconnected and also met the requirements of the grant’s stated purposes. The scoring system is based on a 100 point rubric with each section of the application scored based on how well it addressed the question. The two applicants not recommended for funding were ranked at a lower level (one requesting sponsorship of a high school sporting event and one requesting the printing of membership cards for existing members).

“The proposed program is very specific on the need to serve Visalia disadvantaged youth,” Calhoun said. “The two that we are not recommending do not meet the spirit of the program.”

The Visalia Kiwanis Club was denied $2,000 in funding for an all-star water polo tournament to purchase medals for the winners. Calhoun said the tournament was also open to teams from throughout the Valley, so it was difficult to make the case all of the money would benefit Visalia youth. The other unfunded non profit request came from ImagineU Children’s Museum. Their $4,500 request was to provide membership cards for existing members and did not include outreach to disadvantaged youth.

Those funding requests were the split among other nonprofits to serve more youth than their initial requests. The American GI Forum and the Arts Consortium received an additional $500 for their respective programs to support the Northside Boxing Club and the Chicano Art History Engagement Project. Neighborhood Church received more than double its request of $3,000 to purchase laptops for students living in the boundaries of Houston Elementary School.

Mayor Steve Nelsen asked why the CAC would approve money to buy elementary school students laptops when Visalia Unified School District has already issued one to every student.

“If a sixth grader goes on to college, that’s six years out. I’m sure there’s going be a lot of advances on the laptop,” Nelsen said. “If I’m a first grader, my laptop will probably be obsolete.”

CAC chair Joel Rosales explained the students are not enrolled in the elementary school but are former Houston students who are either eighth graders at La Joya Middle School or already attending Redwood High School. Rosales said district issued laptops will have to be returned at the end of the school year, leaving many students without a computer for the summer.

“And these laptops will be for the kids to continue on their education,” Rosales said. “During the summer, these kids are going to be needing to do college applications doing things like that. So the laptops will be funded for them to be able to carry with them on to college and for the rest of their life.”

Other programs to receive $6,500 this year include: Assistance League to provide shoes, socks, books and hygiene kits; Bethlehem Center to distribute new coats for kids; Care Pregnancy Center to provide baby items as incentives to get young parents to attend parenting and life skills courses; Champions Recovery Alternative Programs to provide substance abuse counseling to VUSD students; Friends of Tulare County for the Child and Welfare Services toy drive; Turning Point of Central California for parent-child training; Arts Visalia for youth art classes and scholarships.

Nelsen asked if the CAC had verified if these groups were still operating since group gatherings are not allowed under the governor’s order or is the city “funding a program that on paper is there but in reality is not functioning?”

Most of the programs had significantly modified their programs to continue to serve youth during the pandemic. Calhoun used the example of Arts Visalia, which normally uses funding to provide children’s art classes at a discounted rate but instead are mailing art kids to just as many students as they would have preciously served in a classroom.

Prior to approving the awards, councilmember Greg Collins made his annual plea for the council to add more money to the youth grant program. He said the program has offered $65,000 for several years and noted Visalia was doing fairly well financially. He asked to discuss the issue at the city’s 2021 planning retreat.

“I always feel that investing in our youth is a good way to avoid problems down the road … so maybe we can broaden our financial assistance of folks dealing with disadvantaged youth,” he said.