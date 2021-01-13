A bundle of New Year’s babies brings hope for 2021

Farmersville boy is first baby of 2021, one of nine babies born on New Year’s Day at Kaweah Delta Medical Center

VISALIA – Kaweah Delta Medical Center has delivered its first babies of 2021.

By 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, nine babies had been delivered at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. The New Year baby was Joseph Escamilla, born at 4:17 a.m. at the Visalia hospital. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length. His parents are Jose Escamilla and Hilda Magaña, of Farmersville.

While Joseph’s parents were not expecting his arrival on New Year’s Day, they said his birth was a great start to 2021. “Hopefully it’s a better year than last year,” said Hilda, who unfortunately lost a number of friends to COVID-19 in 2020. “2020 was a sad year.”