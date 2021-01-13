Police catch alleged killer at the scene

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Henry Martinez at 559-713-4156 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Martinez at 559-713-4156 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, Jan. 10

Visalia police announced an update to a crime that occurred on Dec. 31 at 11:00 p.m., when officers responded to the Prince Food and Gas located at the 100 block of West Walnut for a report of a fight in progress and shots fired into a business. No one was injured during the incident and the suspect was unknown. In the update, officers found in the course of this investigation, information leading to the identity of the suspect. Rene Hernandez, 45, was identified as the suspect in this case. On Jan. 9 at 5 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at the 500 block of South Church. During that traffic stop officers obtained information leading to location of Hernandez. Hernandez was contacted at his residence and taken into custody without incident. Hernandez was booked into the Tulare Pretrial Facility for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Saturday, Jan. 9

At 10:19 p.m., a Visalia officer attempted a traffic stop in the parking lot of A&W for reckless driving. As the officer attempted the traffic stop a group of subjects blocked the officer’s car preventing the stop from occurring. The officer was able to detain one of the subjects and the group continued to obstruct the officer. Additional officers arrived at the location and two 16-year-old juveniles, Solomon Ponce, 27, Christopher Anderson, 19, and Luis Perez, 23, were arrested for obstructing a police officer.

At 11:18 p.m. officers with the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a male with a head injury in the area of Tipton and Oak. Upon arrival officers located a male suffering from significant injuries. The male victim transported to an area hospital where he was admitted for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect(s) in this case remain unidentified at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

At 8:55 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department located an occupied stolen vehicle at Demaree and Riggin. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of Demaree and Hillsdale, the vehicle immediately yielded. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Damien Flemante. He was arrested and booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 7

At 11:01 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of North Bridge Street. Officers arrived and located a crime scene. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired a number of rounds at a vehicle parked in the area and fled prior to the arrival of police. The suspect in this case remains unidentified at this time. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.