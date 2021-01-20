Visalia man dies after crashing into almond orchard

An unnamed 33-year-old man from Visalia is ejected from his car during a crash, CHP say he was not wearing a seatbelt
TULARE COUNTY – California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that seatbelts save lives after a young Visalia man was pronounced dead after running into an almond orchard, last week.
According to CHP, officers from the Visalia area office received a call at approximately. 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 13 of a solo vehicle crash on Avenue 200, west of Road 140.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined a 33-year-old male from Visalia, Calif. was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Avenue 200, west of Road 140 at an unknown speed.
For undetermined reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to drift to the south, onto the dirt shoulder. The driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle, however while doing so, made an unsafe turning movement.
The vehicle traveled north, across the roadway and began to overturn into an almond orchard.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased by emergency personnel upon arrival.
The California Highway Patrol wants to remind people that seat belts save lives when properly worn. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. The crash occurred at an unknown time during the night.