Visalia man dies after crashing into almond orchard

An unnamed 33-year-old man from Visalia is ejected from his car during a crash, CHP say he was not wearing a seatbelt

TULARE COUNTY – California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that seatbelts save lives after a young Visalia man was pronounced dead after running into an almond orchard, last week.

According to CHP, officers from the Visalia area office received a call at approximately. 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 13 of a solo vehicle crash on Avenue 200, west of Road 140.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined a 33-year-old male from Visalia, Calif. was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Avenue 200, west of Road 140 at an unknown speed.