Health care entities revive vacant retail spots

The growing network of primary care clinics is also utilizing a former retail spot in Hanford where they purchased a former Sears Tire store last year. In Tulare County, United Health now has a new location in Dinuba, a clinic in Earlimart and three locations in Kings County: Hanford, Lemoore and Corcoran.

Sources say they believe that United Health Center will seek a second location in Visalia’s north side. They had been on a growth spurt in Fresno County in the past few years including urban locations and now have six clinics in the county—the latest being in Clovis.

Founded in rural Parlier, United Health Centers first Visalia clinic will be at 4038 S. Mooney, an 18,300-square foot storefront in the heart of the retail district next to the new Boot Barn that took over the vacant Pier One space.

Old K-Marts get new life

It’s not just health care firms that are gobbling up vacant retail spaces around here. Tulare County’s probation department now occupies the former K-Mart in Visalia and Tulare County social services does the same in Porterville. Cell phone giant T-Mobile is remodeling the former K-Mart in Kingsburg this month and is expected to open about a year from now, says Kingsburg economic development spokesperson Jolene Polyack. It could bring several hundred new jobs and possibly grow to 1,000.

On Mooney Boulevard, local entrepreneur Fung Lee says he will lease his multi-tenant building in front of the Sequoia Mall to make room for a new dental chain that wants to open in Visalia next to a new Los Angeles-based donut store—a great combination for both making cavities and filling them.

Mainland Skate will vacate the building with Fung noting there are plenty of spaces on the big strip he can lease for this skate and surf store. Fung does lots of business online through his industrial park headquarters.

Like other health related providers, several other new dental chains are now on Mooney knowing they want to be where the cars are.

It is not just on Mooney where see more health-related offices coming to former retail spaces. Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) last year bought the former retail/restaurant multi-tenant building known as the Picnic Sandwiches on Main Street in downtown Visalia and is now converting it to administrative offices.

FHCN, based in Tulare County, has 43 locations in Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties including a location in a former Office Depot on Mooney.

If Family HealthCare and United Health compete in many of the same markets, so does fast growing Omni Health, based in Bakersfield. Omni now has clinics in Visalia, Exeter, Lindsay, Hanford and Reedley with 32 locations in all.

All these primary care clinic operators are rivals as well with hospital-based clinics like the large Kaweah Delta network of urgent care and rural health clinics across Tulare County including a new one in Tulare not far from a rival hospital, Adventist Health and their clinics as well as a home grown FQHC clinic network called Alturas Health with six locations. Adventist Health has spread their own wings with a network of 48 clinics and five hospitals in the South Valley.

Kaweah Delta’s new clinic is the former IRS building in Tulare. Looking for more regional locations, Kaweah Delta just announced it was purchasing land on Highway 99 at Caldwell Ave to attract more area customers.

Another new Mooney Boulevard concern—a major dialysis firm, American Renal, is opening a new center on the strip soon. And a new credit union expanding to Visalia from Kern County that is opening two locations here—one on Mooney and another on Dinuba Highway—what has become the northside’s Mooney strip.