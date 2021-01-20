Hospital: New emergency department is worth the wait

In addition, more medical staff including providers and nurses will be available to provide care in the newly expanded ED, helping the medical center reduce wait times—an effort aided by Zone 6, our new patient care area which allows our team to more quickly screen patients, determine the level of their illness or injury, and provide them the precise level of care they need. More space and more staff will improve operational efficiency and have an immediate and positive impact on emergency care in our community. A point echoed by JR Garcia, ED tech supervisor at Kaweah Delta.

“Adding 33 more beds is huge for us,” said JR. “Our community is growing but the ED hasn’t. We needed to evolve to something bigger to care for the increasing population. The changes we are making will make things easier and more comfortable for our patients.”

Kaweah Delta is nearing the finish line for the ED expansion project with construction scheduled to be completed in March 2021. Although construction projects can be cumbersome in a busy hospital, change is necessary to meet the emergency health needs of our growing community and become your world-class health care choice, for life.