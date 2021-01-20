Officers shoot, kill bank robber

Additional officers responded and followed the suspect vehicle to the area of Court Street and Laura Avenue. The officers initiated a felony traffic stop on Court Street south of Laura. The suspect vehicle pulled over and the officers gave the suspect commands. Van Machado exited his vehicle while holding a black handgun. Officers gave him additional commands to drop the gun. But as the suspect began to move the handgun in the direction of the officers, officers fired several rounds at the suspect.

Van Machado was struck and he fell to the ground, still in possession of the firearm. Still alive, officers gave the suspect additional commands to release the firearm but he failed to do so. A trained negotiator commenced negotiations but Van Machado still did not comply. He picked the gun up again and additional shots were fired by the officers. The suspect continued to hold onto the gun and would not drop it. The suspect again moved the gun towards the officers and the officers fired again. Officers took the suspect into custody and immediately began CPR. Emergency medical staff also rendered aid however, Van Machado died as a result of his injuries.

The Visalia Police Department will be conducting an administrative investigation and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation.

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, Jan. 17

At approximately 2:58 a.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to the 400 block of NW 1st Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival officers located one adult female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic for a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734- 8116. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

At 12:26 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle which had just occurred at Kaweah Delta Medical Center located at 400 W. Mineral King Ave. Following a broadcast of the vehicle information a sergeant with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the area of Highway 198 and Plaza Drive. Upon the arrival of VPD units a traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle failed to yield. The pursuit was ultimately turned over to the California Highway Patrol who concluded the pursuit near Fowler, Calif. following a successful deployment of spike strips. The suspect was identified as Janielle Ausherman, 34, of Visalia. Ausherman was turned over to Visalia police and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for auto theft and felony evading.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

At approximately 12:19 a.m. officers responded to the Motel 6 at 4645 W Noble Ave. for a suspicious circumstance. Upon arrival officers learned that as the adult male victim was attempting to get into his motel room when an unknown suspect came from behind and began assaulting the victim. The suspect was able to take the victim’s wallet that contained an undetermined amount of money. The suspect who committed the assault was accompanied by a second suspect who served as a lookout. Both suspects fled the scene on foot prior to officer’s arrival. The suspects in this case are unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.