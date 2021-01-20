Trade school gets rolling on new campus

Advanced Career Institute will build an 11,000-square foot campus for truck driving and welding in Visalia Industrial Park

VISALIA – A Visalia truck driving and welding school has received approval to build a new campus in the Visalia Industrial Park.

At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved Advanced Career Institute’s permit to build a its new trade school on the northern portion of a nine-acre property at 1243 N. Clancy St. in Visalia. Advanced Career Institute (ACI) is proposing to build two buildings connected by a covered breezeway for a total of 11,000 square feet. The two classrooms will be split between a commercial driving school and a welding school. ACI currently operates the two trade schools out of two separate campuses with the commercial driving school located at 1728 N. Kelsey Street and the welding school located at 8425 W. Elowin Court.

ACI’s commercial driving school operates two different classroom tracts each weekday, with a daytime session from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and an evening session from 4::30 to 9:00 p.m. The driving school will include instruction in an indoor classroom setting and in an outdoor “skills yard” with three immobile tractors and trailers used for pre-trip and air brake classes. Currently, all student truck maneuvering skills are practiced at the Tulare campus. The trucks located at the Visalia campus are utilized to taxi students between the Visalia and Tulare campuses but are parked overnight at the subject site. Students do their final testing at the Commercial Testing Center in Fresno, and after successful completion return to Visalia campus to do final paper work.