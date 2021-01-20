Visalia Unified’s ethnic studies class focuses on racism

The district’s description of the course was to “study the history, achievements, contributions, and struggles of diverse ethnic groups in America, specifically, but not limited to, Native Americans, African-Americans, Latino/Mexican-Americans, Asian-Americans, Middle Eastern, and European populations.” It also included a section on women’s contributions in American history. The description goes on to say “Students will examine their understanding of race and ethnicity, focusing on its origins, transformations, and how it is perceived in contemporary times.” The course is an elective, meaning it is not required, and a recognized college course accepted by both the California State University and University of California systems but has yet to be mandated as a high school graduation requirement by the state.

“There has been considerable local discussion about VUSD’s ethnic studies program,” Jensen wrote in his letter, points which he reinforced in another letter to board president Juan Guerrero on Jan. 7 and during public comment at the Jan. 12 school board meeting. “There are many questions about the timing, the State mandate and the district’s apparent urgency to institute the class.”

More than the course itself, Jensen’s objection centers around the textbook approved for the class.

Jensen describes “A Different Mirror for Young People: A History of Multicultural America,” by Ronald Takaki as only about establishing “victimhood” using conditions that existed 50 to 400 years ago before the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“The book offers a biased view of history and essentially declares all citizens of color are victims of oppression and exploitation by the descendants of White Europeans,” Jensen wrote.

In the opening chapter of the book, adapted for high school reading three years after his death, the late Takaki tells of his multicultural upbringing in Hawaii, where his friends were Korean, Portuguese and Hawaiian, and his stepfather was Chinese. It wasn’t until he attended college on the mainland that he experienced racism, as subtle as classmates asking where he learned English to his future father-in-law unwilling to accept his daughter was going to marry a Japanese man.

“We must remember the histories of every group, for together they tell the story of a nation peopled by the world. As the time approaches when all Americans will be minorities, we face a challenge: not just to understand the world, but to make it better.”

He previews the rest of the book as a way to “recover the missing chapters of American history.” But Jensen notes on page 6 of the book states “The Master Narrative says that our country was settled by European immigrants, and that Americans are white. People of other races, people not of European ancestry have been pushed to the sidelines…” He said only two pages cover the Civil War fought to end slavery in this country where an estimated 620,000 mostly white soldiers died and the description of World War II as a “war of racial hatreds” rather than retaliation for an attack on American soil.

“This book is an absolute insult to America,” Jensen said.

Jensen said the book’s biggest failure is not presenting to students the idea that Americans have supported correcting the wrongs of previous generations in order to create equal opportunity, regardless of race, color or creed.

“Visalia Unified should not allow your ethnic studies program to teach all non-white students to believe they are victims,” Jensen writes. “Rather, teach them we were founded as an imperfect union but piece by piece we continue to make progress towards a goal of equal opportunity for all.”

Jensen challenged Takaki’s assertion that descendants of European immigrants are to blame for all of America’s race problems noting other cultures, including the author’s own heritage, as the Japanese perpetrated “centuries of racist treatment of other Asians” and forced their own women to serve as concubines for Japanese soldiers. He also ignores the atrocities European immigrants escaped from their countries of origin.

“In my opinion, the author completely ignored the Armenian genocide of 1915 and the treatment of those who immigrated to America,” Jensen stated in his letter. “Locally, they were banned from owning property in Visalia and were forced to build their beautiful church on useless farmland in Yettem. Our local students should understand that history if they are going to have an ethnic studies class.”