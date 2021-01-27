Popularity of Dutch Bros. Coffee brings on neighborhood challenges

Several residents of the Beverly Glen neighborhood behind the coffee shop spoke during public comment at the Jan. 22 city council meeting about the issues they were having after nearly every city councilmember mentioned receiving a bevy of emails from Beverly Glen residents.

Kari Grant lives at the corner of Edwards Court and Myrtle Avenue just east of Dutch Bros., who admitted to her they were serving about 1,000 cars per day. She said she is happy the business is successful but the noise of the cars and speakers rattles her house, her 11-year-old son can no longer play in the front yard, and she has to put out obstacles to prevent people from parking in her driveway.

“This has become a nuisance and hardship for my family,” Grant said.

Grant’s neighbor, Laura Duarte, said the only peace and quiet she gets are during the six hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. when Dutch Bros. is closed. She said the city required Dutch Bros. to put up a seven-foot block wall to shield the neighborhood from noise and glare but did not take into account the foundation for the business had been raised three feet to address flood plain issues. This essentially makes the wall five feet tall, not tall enough to make an effective barrier. She, along with other residents, suggested making the wall 10 feet tall and asked the city to enforce the noise ordinance for the business and by ticketing the cars in violation.

“Our quality of life has changed drastically,” Duarte said.

Kai Hodges, manager for the Mooney location, said Dutch Bros., has been in contact with all of the homeowners in the neighborhood and apologized for the impacts to the city council. He said he and his staff are working around the clock to find solutions.

“Dutch Bros. is fortunate to have the support of our customers but want the support of our neighbors, too,” Hodges said.

In an interview after the meeting, Dutch Bros. said they have eliminated their outdoor speakers, reduced the volume of their own music inside, angled exterior lights more toward the ground and exterior lighting was placed on timers to automatically shut off during non-business hours. They also added signage to avoid people entering from Mooney Boulevard and added more drive-thru staff members taking orders on tablets as soon as cars enter the drive-thru lane to process orders and move cars in and out quicker. The company said two future locations planned for the corner of Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway and another at Akers Street and Cypress Avenue, should alleviate issues at the current location and they are working to expedite construction on the Akers/Cypress location to reduce traffic as soon as possible.

“Both of these sites are also not directly next to any residential neighborhoods, so we do not anticipate the same concerns with traffic, lighting or sound,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The planning commission approved the conditional use permit for the project on July 8, 2019. The Mooney Boulevard entrance was only added to allow trash and fire access to the site and was never intended to be used for stacking cars in the drive-thru. Customer access was only to be allowed from Myrtle Avenue on the north side of the property, where cars then wrap around the building and exit the property in the same location. The commission also granted a variance to reduce the landscaping distance from both Mooney and Myrtle to accommodate the wraparound drive-thru lane.