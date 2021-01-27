Visalia council nixes survey questions on COVID-19 response

Citizen input on Visalia’s COVID-19 response cited as ‘divisive’ by some council members
VISALIA – Citizens in Visalia are given an annual opportunity to rate their experience with city services. Year after year they are asked what their thoughts are about the fire department and police. But last year has called for a new question: how does Visalia’s response to COVID-19 stack up?
The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) survey typically adds an additional question every year, focused on a current issue. At the Jan. 19 city council meeting, John Bueno, co-chairman of the CAC, said this year’s question will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect it’s had on Visalians. The council unanimously disagreed on seeking citizen input on Visalia’s COVID-19 response from the survey.
“This past year presented challenges that are unique from any other year,” Bueno said. “We feel like it’s important to ask questions that are directly related to COVID-19, as well as the lives of citizens going through a global pandemic.”
Joel Rosales, CAC Chair, said these questions were carefully crafted as a result of witnessing countless council meetings with citizens asking questions about COVID-19 and the community during public comment, as well as on social media. The prompt is split into five sub questions, the first asks about the city’s efforts on COVID-19 updates, information and communication.
“Information was something that was difficult to come by sometimes,” Bueno said.
Enforcement of laws and regulations as it pertains to COVID-19 was the second subquestion.
“Very touchy subject but one that’s on everybody’s minds as they navigated through such difficult times,” Bueno said.
Along those lines came a question about outdoor dining and entertainment options for local establishments.
“Another subject that has been on everyone’s minds recently, some more than others,” Bueno said. “It seems anywhere you went on social media, you were going to be seeing about this particular option here. Really gauging the city’s response is going to be important on this issue.”
The final two sub questions ask Visalians to rate the efforts for grant distribution for small businesses, and the city council’s overall leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.
Every single council member took issue with the questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. Council member Greg Collins pointed out that the powers that be above them dictate the rules and regulations.
“There are three levels of government ahead of us that are essentially providing marching orders for the citizens of Visalia,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, it was the county health department giving the cities marching orders in terms of following these rules and regulations or guidelines, in terms of the citizenry, whether its outdoor dining, wearing masks or what have you. And while we are the folks closest to the citizens in terms of being responsive, and certainly you could see it here tonight because we had a lot of citizen input, I don’t know that we had much control over all of the things that I’ve mentioned.”
Council member Brian Poochigian said he thinks the question on COVID-19 is “a very divisive question.”
“Everything is very divided right now, I think a question about how we could move forward here in the city would be better,” Poochigian said. “I’ve thought about it for a little bit and I think a better question would be, ‘what service would you like to see the city provide that we aren’t already providing?’” Similar to question 16 which asks: What is the most important thing that the City of Visalia should be working on to make Visalia better? “I think it would be better to see how we can move forward instead of looking in the rear view mirror,” Poochigian continued.
Council member Brett Taylor echoed the words of Collins. He said he’d rather see a question about “the biggest issue” for Visalians which is homelessness.
“I would like to gauge our community to see if there is a will from the community to do something like a low-barrier shelter where the citizens would be taxed or something like that,” Taylor said, “Like Brian said, this is going to be looking at the past and how we did, and I want to look at the future and see what we can do.”
Vice mayor Phil Cox said he didn’t like the line of questioning on COVID-19, and he’d rather see the finger pointed at Governor Gavin Newsom.
“We, like the rest of California, were left watching the bouncing governor as every two or three weeks he came out with new rules,” Cox said. “Every time he came out with new rules, I got a half-a-dozen phone calls from small business owners furious with me that we would even consider following those rules.”
Cox said he found himself explaining time and time again that businesses like bars and barber shops are controlled by the state, that requires a state-issued license to operate.
“I don’t like this line of questioning, because it takes in my opinion, the eyes of the people off the true focus of my disdain, [which] is our governor,” Cox said. “I wouldn’t care what you replace that question with, I would just remove it.”
Mayor Steve Nelsen said he took “a real offense” to the questions about Visalia’s COVID-19 response.
“This should bring us together instead of pushing us apart,” Nelsen said.
Nelsen said he knows what question is on Visalians minds, despite the Citizens Advisory Committee’s questions on COVID-19 being “carefully crafted” from listening to public comments at city council meetings. And added that residents are most concerned with questions like number 16 over what the city should provide that could make the city “better?”
During public commenta was put forth by a citizen to ask questions about air quality and water to gauge where Visalians prioritize these topics.
The council unanimously voted to remove the survey question rating the city of Visalia’s COVID-19 response, communication, enforcement of laws and regulations, grant distribution for small businesses, outdoor dining options and overall leadership, and requested a replacement question.