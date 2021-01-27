Visalia council nixes survey questions on COVID-19 response

Joel Rosales, CAC Chair, said these questions were carefully crafted as a result of witnessing countless council meetings with citizens asking questions about COVID-19 and the community during public comment, as well as on social media. The prompt is split into five sub questions, the first asks about the city’s efforts on COVID-19 updates, information and communication.

“Information was something that was difficult to come by sometimes,” Bueno said.

Enforcement of laws and regulations as it pertains to COVID-19 was the second subquestion.

“Very touchy subject but one that’s on everybody’s minds as they navigated through such difficult times,” Bueno said.

Along those lines came a question about outdoor dining and entertainment options for local establishments.

“Another subject that has been on everyone’s minds recently, some more than others,” Bueno said. “It seems anywhere you went on social media, you were going to be seeing about this particular option here. Really gauging the city’s response is going to be important on this issue.”

The final two sub questions ask Visalians to rate the efforts for grant distribution for small businesses, and the city council’s overall leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every single council member took issue with the questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. Council member Greg Collins pointed out that the powers that be above them dictate the rules and regulations.

“There are three levels of government ahead of us that are essentially providing marching orders for the citizens of Visalia,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, it was the county health department giving the cities marching orders in terms of following these rules and regulations or guidelines, in terms of the citizenry, whether its outdoor dining, wearing masks or what have you. And while we are the folks closest to the citizens in terms of being responsive, and certainly you could see it here tonight because we had a lot of citizen input, I don’t know that we had much control over all of the things that I’ve mentioned.”

Council member Brian Poochigian said he thinks the question on COVID-19 is “a very divisive question.”

“Everything is very divided right now, I think a question about how we could move forward here in the city would be better,” Poochigian said. “I’ve thought about it for a little bit and I think a better question would be, ‘what service would you like to see the city provide that we aren’t already providing?’” Similar to question 16 which asks: What is the most important thing that the City of Visalia should be working on to make Visalia better? “I think it would be better to see how we can move forward instead of looking in the rear view mirror,” Poochigian continued.