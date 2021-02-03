Cox to keep his bike trail promise to county residents

Cox’s comments came at the Jan. 19 meeting when the council reconsidered a proposal to build the Cameron Creek Trail connecting the Santa Fe Trail to Mooney Grove Park. Cox reminded the rest of the council those promises have resulted in $10 billion in projects within the first 10 years of Measure R and more than that in another five years. He also said this trail, which was included in the original expenditure plan approved in 2006, has enough funding for not only construction but also for ongoing maintenance.

“This will cost the city nothing to do, won’t displace anyone and we need to keep our word to the people,” Cox said.

Cox’s comments were confirmed by Steven Tootle, a history professor at COS who worked on Measure R and then later on the sales tax measure’s oversight committee. When Measure R passed, Tootle was the associate director of the Urban Tree Foundation and the environmental representative on the committee. He said Measure R would not have been approved without the broad coalition of runners, cyclists and environmental groups.

“It is incumbent upon this council to enact plans we promised would be enacted,” Tootle said.

Mark Wall sits on the board of the Southern Sierra Cyclists group, as well as the city’s Environmental Committee and Tulare County’s Active Transportation Advisory Committee, and said the cycling community supported Measure R and this route as part of it. The original plan outlined 14% of expenditures would be for “transit/bicycle/environmental” projects and this project was the lynch pin to creating a north-south bike way that runs the entire length of the city and creates important links to east-west trails.

“This connectivity is essential and missing now,” Wall said.

Michael Young, owner of FYE Sports in Exeter, said he helps organize the Visalia Runners’ End of the Trail Marathon each year. The half marathon attracted 1,200 participants for the run, which ends at Mooney Grove Park, and 3,500 people and 45 vendors to its related health expo just last year. The event raised $10,000 for local cross country teams. In addition to fundraisers held by running and cycling groups, many non profits hold smaller runs to raise funds for their organizations, including Toys For Tots, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Human Trafficking Task Force and many more.

“Visalia Runners has agreed to adopt the trail and can conduct clean ups, and we can put that in writing,” Young said.

Bernard and Jake Tevelde, who farm land off Santa Fe and down Ave. 272 as well, said they were promised the issue of the bike path wouldn’t be brought up again until the area was ready to be developed. He said the bike path would attract more homeless people who create liabilities for farmers and ag workers because they leave needles and may be hiding in areas during spray treatments and when heavy equipment is running.

“We had a homeless man living there and weren’t able to spray for four days because we couldn’t get him out of there,” Jake said.

Bernard added, “What happens when live next to trail, there is no policing it. We try to police ourselves and it just doesn’t work very well. We need to figure out how to police it.”

Mayor Steve Nelsen, whose family has been in agriculture for 30 years, said he was sympathetic to local farmers who are constantly having to adjust to urban encroachment despite being established long before development plans are made. He suggested delaying a vote on the project, even as short as six months, to look at options to open the area for development and include the trail as part of that future development.

“I don’t think we need to wait 10-15 to figure out development in Tier III but I would like to get that question answered,” the mayor said. “We need to take a prudent approach.”

Heather Mendonca, one of the owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia, said it isn’t just serious cyclists who want the trail to go through. She said there are many casual cyclists just looking for a family outing and an increasing number of people trying to bike to work. She said Visalia can’t allow the homeless population to be a deterrent for adding amenities to Visalia.

“The homeless haven’t made us leave downtown Visalia,” Mendonca said of her business, which recently relocated from one side of Main Street to another. “We shouldn’t take that away from the people. I hope you consider there is a need.”