Visalia city revenues higher than expected

Total revenues were $3 million higher than the final budgeted amount largely based on an unexpected increase in sales tax revenues—$1.9 million more than budgeted. The report states, “The economy continues to have growth partially aided by Federal stimulus money put into consumers’ pockets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Also impressive “property tax increased $2.3 million more than budgeted as valuation increased more than anticipated.”

Other budget funds were down including the city bed tax or Transient Occupancy Tax—$200,000 less than budgeted as COVID-19 had a detrimental effect on the travel and hospitality industry enhanced by the lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by Sacramento.

Business licenses did increase $67,000 more than budgeted but subventions and grants was $2.3 million less than budgeted due to the city not yet receiving the funding from Prop 1B for the East side park basin project. However, the funds will be reimbursed when the project is completed. Also up was interest received from investments—$1.2 million more than budgeted due to higher interest earnings rates.

In the 2020/2021 budget, city staff expected COVID-19 would take a heavy toll on the local economy, affecting Visalia’s sales tax revenues. In their projection done June 1, 2020, staff expected a 9% decrease in sales tax in fiscal year 2020-2021—down to only $30 million and just $30.3 million in the 2021/2022 fiscal year that will begin this July.

$4.5 million surprise

Readers can see the number for the 2019/2020 fiscal year was $34.2 million. In their earlier—gloomier estimate—the city had expected the year’s sales tax to come in at only $29.7 million due to COVID. But it came in $4.5 million more.

Property tax revenue also beat expectation. They had figured $25.8 million for 2019/2020. But we now know that it came in at $26.3 million. Despite the pandemic, property values have been climbing across the state led by home valuations. It has been estimated that California’s median home prices increased over 8% last year. Tulare County’s median home price increased 17% between December 2019 and December 2020 says the California Association of Realtors.

Between sales tax and property tax revenue—the “big two” add up to about 80% of the city’s general fund.