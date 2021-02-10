Permit for new north Visalia In-N-Out issued

Originally the site was slated for a Home Depot more than a decade ago. That never happened.

The city of Visalia planning commission approved the new In-N-Out location in November 2019. So it has taken 15 months to get this far.

Without any big box stores to anchor the 13-acre site the developer is building the commercial center in limited phases, adding popular eateries like In-N-Out that enables them to attract other tenants because of their reputation and the traffic they will generate.

That seems to be what is happening along the two mile stretch of Dinuba Highway that once had few national retailers or restaurants some 20 years ago.

That changed when developer Donahue Schreiber planned the Orchard Walk shopping center back in 2007 bringing in popular retailers like Ross and Target—second locations of retailers found on the 4 mile south side strip—on Mooney Boulevard. But after that, development of the remaining strip has been slower. That has now changed in the past year with a boom in home buying north of Highway 198 and particularly in Northwest Visalia. Recently as many Visalians live north 198 as they do south of the highway.

Secondly, national fast-food operators have discovered Dinuba Boulevard and now Riggin. There are 10 fast food operators along North Dinuba Boulevard or on Riggin that are either open, under construction or planned. McDonalds was the first at the Target center.

What’s new

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic development projects in this part of Visalia have been brisk. On the northeast corner of Dinuba Boulevard and Shannon Parkway in North Visalia, Omni Development is building a 6-acre commercial center. The center will feature a Circle K convenience Store, Jack in the Box and Xpress Car Wash. It will be the sixth Jack in The Box in the city. Now a seventh is planned on Lovers Lane and Tulare Avenue.

Also, a new 6,500 square-foot building is being proposed near the southeast corner of Dinuba Boulevard and Riggin Avenue. The project will include a dental use and quick service food. A new oil changing facility to be located just south of the current AM/PM gas station and convenience store is also being proposed.

Cypress Bakery, a local Mexican bakery, is expanding at their 2126 N Dinuba Boulevard location. A new Mexican flavored iced cream parlor is expanding in the same center anchored by Food 4 Less. Called Michoacan Plus the local chain features fruit flavored ice treats. They are also under construction in Tulare.

Broker Walter Smith, who leases space at the Food 4 Less complex, says business has been strong this year despite COVID. “We have only a few spots left,” Smith says even though the former CVS Drug store sits empty. The center now features a new Wendy’s that just opened. Also, there is a new shoe store – Shoe Farm and new pediatric dentist.

Another hot spot in North Visalia is the corner of Mooney and Riggin being developed by the Shannon family. The corner will feature a new Burger King locating near the new Starbucks on the northeast corner and a new Pro PT physical therapy clinic being proposed on the northwest corner. A Tulare County Federal Credit Union is also being built near the northeast corner.

Finally, an independent gas station on Dinuba Boulevard, just north of Houston is being rebranded as a Valero gas station.

The coming of more homes to what had been a largely open area of town is making a difference. Near Orchard Walk West residential growth continues to expand including 264 homes immediately north of the subject property, a 212 unit multi-family project to the east, and another 104 homes just Northeast of the property.