Vice mayor Phil Cox bedridden with COVID, recovering

“There was one day when Connie and I thought that that might be my last day,” Cox said.

Cox said the virus took a “tremendous” toll on his body and he rapidly lost weight, dropping below 200 pounds for the first time since he returned from missionary service in 1978. “So not a diet I would recommend,” Cox joked. It has only been a few weeks since Cox started to slowly feel better. He attended the meeting via video conferencing as he is still recovering and trying to rebuild the strength in his legs he lost during the illness.

“So I’m having to build up that my strength in my legs and my body,” Cox said. “But I wanted you to know the COVID virus is a very nasty thing.”

He apologized to the council for missing a council meeting and admitted he had missed a meeting as the city’s representative on the Tulare County Association of Governments, the county’s transportation agency, because he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment in Los Angeles. Cox said he did have a two-hour phone conversation with executive director Ted Smalley later on and was able to keep tabs on projects and funding for the city. He also thanked councilmember Brett Taylor who personally drove Cox to Southern California for his appointment.

“So I am on the mend, I’m doing better every day and right now the focus is to gain just a little bit of that weight back,” Cox said.