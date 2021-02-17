Main Street is all abuzz

Alana had been baking cupcakes most of her life. And while her profession is nursing, baking remained a passion she has always pursued. It started as a home business but soon the orders were too great for a residential kitchen. When she heard the spot at 110 W. Main was available, Alana said she knew it was the right place, even if it may not have been the right time.

“It was a now-or-never feeling I had,” Alana said. “I didn’t want to look back in five years and say I wish I would have done that.”

The bakery closed just before Christmas and reopened on Jan. 12. Since then the Pearsons hired their first three employees, all of whom started working last week.

“We appreciate everyone who walks through the door and are grateful for the support of the other businesses in downtown,” Alana said.

Bee Hive opening in the former Candy Cottage location is part of a greater trend in downtown. The commercial district has been buzzing with activity where storefronts haven’t remained vacant very long with businesses relocating from within and outside the city, most of them trying to get onto Main Street or find a new space in redeveloped areas of downtown.

Steve Nelsen, executive director of Downtown Visalians and Visalia’s mayor, said there is always a lot of activity in the downtown area which has remained vibrant despite the Governor shutting down sectors of the economy and people fearing public spaces during the pandemic.

“There is a vibrancy, an atmosphere and economic activity in downtown and people want to be here to be a part of it,” Nelsen said. “I can only think of about five spaces in downtown that are available. The rest are full or getting ready for businesses to open.”

When Max’s Cookies elected to relocate to 5127 W. Goshen Ave. last year, local sandwich shop Corby’s Rock and Roll Heroes took center stage at 221 E. Main St., Suite B. The ’80s rock-themed bar and grill offers cold sandwiches named after memorable ballads including Kickstart My Heart, Round and Round and Livin On A Prayer and hot sandwiches named after songs with hot licks including Here I Go Again, Who Made Who and Holy Diver.

Maximo’s Taqueria opened in the old Baskin Robbins space at 423 W. Main St. The fast, fresh Mexican food eatery originally opened as a small grocery market in Porterville in 1984. Most of the menu is under $10 and offers mouth watering burritos, tacos, tortas and nachos.

Poké House opened in November 2018 at 125 E. Main St. as part of the poké bowl craze that included other local restaurants like Lemon Shark and Pokerito. But many poke places, including Poke House were forced to close during the pandemic. Shortly after, TPK’s Tacos filled the downtown location just as restaurants were beginning outdoor dining.

“We have a vibrant downtown and were one of the first places to embrace outdoor dining in a downtown,” Nelsen said. “Despite the cold weather, there has still been a ton of activity.”

A Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab may soon be going into the former Tachibana space at 120 W. Main St next to Sequoia Brewing Co. Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is described on its web site as “an old-fashioned ice cream parlor concept committed to serving premium quality products while having memorable experiences in a comfortable and nostalgic atmosphere.” The California-based company started in the Central Coast with locations in Arroyo Grande in 2003, then San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria before expanding to Sacramento and now Visalia. It’s named after a combination of Chuck Burn, the original owner of the Arroyo Grande ice cream shop, and Greg Steinberger, who was mentored by Burn to take over the company and carry on his recipes, thus Burn-Stein’s. The company is unique because it is structured as a benefit corporation, meaning it is owned by its shareholders in each community. In true downtown fashion, Doc Burnstein’s donates a percentage of its proceeds during fundraisers for local groups and donates its products and time to community events, such as blood drives, raffles and auctions.

“That one has kind of been quiet,” Nelsen said. “There was some news and then not much else has happened.”