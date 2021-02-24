Disc golf flies into Tulare County

The intent for all of the courses is to create a safe place for kids and family while the club provides mentors, equipment, and clinics. Getting kids more active outdoors and away from the computer screens is one of their top priorities.

“We work with local organizations for kids who are at risk. We provide transportation for some of those kids and feed them while they’re there,” Parkison said to the Board of the Supervisors. “We really tried to make it more about a community. I’ve had families reach out and say this has taken bonding with their kids to another level.”

The Troy Korsgaden disc golf course was the first built in Tulare County in 2001, and the sport has seen great growth since then. Throughout the Central Valley, there’s a disc county tournament every other weekend for all ages. Two of the largest being the Central Valley series which goes from November to April and CenCal series that runs from May to October. One of the biggest events of the CenCal series is the End of the Trail classic that happens in September. It is a national Professional Disc Golfers Association (PDGA) event which includes some of the finest players from around the world. Players from as far as Japan come to Mooney Grove Park to compete in the End of the Trail Classic. San Joaquin Valley College acts as a sponsor and have contributed over $100,000 over the last 10 plus years.

In tune with their mission to get more kids involved in the sport, the Tulare County club are hosts to one of the largest disc golf events for young people in the history of the sport. The California Disc Golf Junior Championships grew from 68 kids in 2017 to over 200 kids that filled Money Grove Park on October 12, 2019 and were able to compete for free. According to DiscGolfer magazine, the official publication of the PDGA, the event was the largest junior tournament in disc golf history. Kids from all over the country including Missouri, Texas, Oregon, and Nevada came to compete in Visalia and the club is hoping to do it again this year.

Every March, they work with the city of Visalia and the parks and recreation department to put on the Visalia Senior Games, the largest disc golf event for seniors (50+) in Tulare County. They also host Central Valley’s largest women’s disc golf event with nearly 70 participants back in 2019. This event is a part of the PDGA Women’s Global Event which has tournaments all over the world and will be returning this year on May 8-9.

In addition to running the Tulare County Disc Golf club, Parkison is also one of the most elite disc golf players to hail from Visalia. He began competing in 2007 and in 2012 he became Visalia’s first sponsored professional disc golfer with a sponsorship from disc golf manufacturer Legacy Discs. Between 2015 and 2018 he was a four-time back-to-back Central Valley champion between the Central Valley series and the CenCal series.

“I would travel around the United States playing in tournaments and seeing the cool things that other clubs have done, then bring those ideas back here to Tulare County,” Parkison said.

People interested in donating time or money to aid the Tulare County Disc Golf Club or would like to become a member can email [email protected]