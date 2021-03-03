Randy Groom to retire in Visalia

Groom had the distinction of overseeing Tulare County’s largest city as well as one its smallest. Prior to becoming city manager for Visalia, Groom held the same position in Exeter from 2010-2017. During that time, Groom helped the city of Exeter navigate the Great Recession without increasing sales tax and helped fill vacancies created by the departure of long-time department heads and employees.

“I really enjoyed my time in Exeter,” Groom said. “There was definitely an attraction to the small-town environment and a different challenge in terms of resources.”

Groom began his career as a crime analyst with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at the age of 17 in 1982. In 1985, he took a grant funded position to do the same work with the Visalia Police Department as he just barely met the required three years of experience.

“I still remember coming into the office my first day,” Groom said. “I probably looked like I was 14 and one of the officers asked if I had read the requirements in the job description. When I said yes, he still looked at me questioning that fact.”

After four years as an analyst and one year as a police specialist transporting prisoners, Groom spent another five years in the information systems division of the city’s finance department helping the city through some technology upgrades. In 1990, Groom was appointed city clerk and went on to become president of the City Clerks Association of California. In 1996, he was named deputy city manager under city manager Steve Salomon.

“I’ve enjoyed every position I’ve held,” Groom said. “In particular, I loved the police department and I’d go back to that if I could.”

After his three-year stint in the private sector, Groom took a position with the Visalia Unified School District in 2007. During his four years there he handled land acquisition and facility construction and was involved in the building of four elementary schools, the high school pool at El Diamante, fitness centers at Redwood and Golden West high schools and dance rooms at Mt. Whitney and Golden West.

“There was a lot of activity during those years as the district was trying to catch up with growth,” Groom said.

When he succeeded Mike Olmos as city manager after his retirement in 2017, Groom oversaw Visalia through some of its most financially stable years following the passage of Measure N in 2016. He will likely finish his career having navigated the city through the country’s worst public health crisis since the influenza pandemic a century earlier. He said the hardest decisions he made as a city manager, either in Visalia or Exeter, were personnel decisions.

“I feel confident in all of the personnel decisions I made but I always took them very seioursly,” Groom said. “It is a difficult thing when you are affecting someone’s life and livelihood.”

Groom said he is not sure what retirement holds for him but said he would be interested in sharing his years of government experience with a new generation of leaders.

“I think that’s where I can be helpful,” Groom said.