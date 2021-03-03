Visalia seeks a place to shelter homeless

City’s eviction, clean up effort at St. John’s River spotlights the need for a low barrier shelter to address homelessness in Visalia
VISALIA – Jeff Thomas was among 100 homeless people forced to leave their encampment at the St. John’s River in north Visalia at the beginning of this year.
Searching for a stable home is nothing new for Thomas, who has been unsuccessful in every attempt for the last 16 years. That’s when Thomas moved to California from Arkansas where he had little problem finding work and an affordable place to live. He came to California in 2004 to be closer to his daughter who was expecting his first grandchild. So he headed west with an agreement he could rent his wife’s garage, which had been converted into a temporary living space. Having her ex-husband and current husband living under the same roof turned out to be more difficult than either of them had anticipated and he was asked to leave. With no job, no money and no place to go, Thomas was left with the decision of returning to Arkansas or staying at the local rescue mission just long enough to find a job and a place to live. Unfortunately, he got into an altercation with a man who kept putting his arms around him, something Thomas had asked him and then warned him not to do.
“I eventually pushed him back and that got me kicked out for 30 days,” Thomas said.
Thomas meandered through town trying to find a place where he could hide out until he figured out what to do as his health had begun to deteriorate. He was eventually able to get on disability and saved up enough to rent a house with his son and daughter. Thomas said those were good days but they didn’t last long. Eventually his daughter got engaged and moved out and his son, who works the rodeo circuit throughout the Western United States, gave up on trying to live in one place.
“I tried roommates but that didn’t work out either, so I eventually had to go back on the streets,” Thomas said.
When Thomas had saved up $1,700 in disability checks while living on the street, he went in search of a new place to rent but a new problem had emerged. Thomas had never owned a credit card, something he prided himself on, which made him unable to pass a credit check, a prerequisite for most housing.
“I was told bad credit is better than no credit history,” Thomas said. “What kind of sense does that make?”
Eventually, Thomas found his way to the St. John’s River. It was a place where credit history didn’t matter, where you could spend the day somewhat out of public view but not stuffed into a crack in the city and live in a community outside of a confined space. He also knew it wasn’t permanent. When he was asked to leave, he only had one question for the officers: “Where am I supposed to go?”
Finding a home
Visalia, like most cities, has struggled to find the answer to that question. During the day, homeless can legally be anywhere on public property, but they can’t stay there for very long.
A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in September 2018 ruled prosecuting someone for sleeping in a public place is cruel and unusual punishment, a violation of that person’s 8th Amendment rights, unless the enforcing agency provides a low-barrier shelter for homeless people to sleep and they refuse to seek shelter there. The term low-barrier refers to a shelter that does not have any restrictions to enter. In other words, it does not require those seeking shelter to be sober, participate in a religious program, separate families based on gender, and even allow pets.
If a city does not have a low barrier shelter, it can’t prohibit people from camping in public parks, but it can limit times and locations where homeless camping is allowed and the types of tents or structures they are allowed to use. In order to comply with the law, the city council passed an ordinance in summer 2018 limiting homeless camping to between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily in most parks and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., depending on daylight savings, at Lincoln Oval Park, Pappas Park, Provident Skate Park, Recreation Park, Rotary Park and Seven Oaks Park. Camps can be tents but can’t be tarps connected to city facilities such as fences and arbors. Homeless camps can be restricted to certain areas of the park to prevent damage to park amenities.
Once the city has a shelter, it can prohibit homeless people from sleeping in any public places as long as there are low barrier shelter beds available.
“People look at the 9th Circuit decision and a shelter as a way to clean up the streets, but we will still need more temporary and affordable housing,” Rie Reniers said.
Reniers is secretary of the board of directors for TC Hope, an organization whose primary focus is to build a $2.5 million low-barrier shelter/navigation center. The center would provide more than 100 beds for men, women and families but more importantly provide a year-round location where those getting off the street can find mental health and recovery counseling services and primary care and direct them to programs that fit their needs to help them transition out of the shelter. The shelter has already announced it will partner with CSET to operate the facility with annual costs estimated to be about $900,000.
Reniers said having a shelter open during the St. John’s eviction may have been enough beds to house everyone from the St. John’s River but not enough to house the 540 homeless counted during the annual Point In Time survey and not nearly enough for the estimated 1,600 homeless people living in the city.
TC Hope’s facility is modeled after 40 Prado, named after its street address in San Luis Obispo, Calif., which served over 38,000 people last year as part of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County. Reniers said 40Prado provided TC Hope with its architectural drawings and engineering plans to save time and money.
But money isn’t the primary problem as some funding for the shelter already exists. In June, the city council received a presentation on a pool of state funding known as the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program (PLHA) created by Senate Bill 2 in 2017 to address the shortage of affordable housing in California. The Building Homes and Jobs Act established a $75 recording fee on all real estate documents. Seventy percent of the funding goes to cities and 30% goes to the state.
The city’s finance department estimates Visalia will receive $630,815 in PLHA funding annually. In July 2020, the city council approved a plan spending $914,000 in the first two years on acquiring, constructing or rehabbing a shelter then $410,000 annually, in years 3 to 5, to operate a low-barrier homeless shelter. The city would partner with a non-profit for development and operation of the shelter. The city would contribute another $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding through 2022-23 for a total cost of about $2.5 million for the development of the shelter. PLHA funds will also provide $96,000 per year to operate a temporary emergency shelter.
The city council issued a request for proposals to qualified non-profit organizations for the development and operation of a low-barrier shelter/navigation center on Monday. TC Hope is among the leading candidates for the funding.
“We have been building partnerships in the community and seeking our own funding and donations and we are hopeful that money will come our way,” Reniers said.
The real issue is where to locate the shelter. The city came close in December when it designated the downtown property at 700 East Murray Ave. as surplus property to sell it for development. TC Hope was interested in developing the former CalTrans property as a low barrier shelter but negotiations fell through after it was discovered the parcel was really two separate parcels with two separate zonings. One of the zonings allowed low barrier shelters and the other did not, creating the need for a long and expensive process to making the parcel whole, with the zoning needed, and large enough to house the shelter.
Unsettled issues
The 9th Circuit ruling says cities are also allowed to outright ban homeless individuals from camping to protect environmentally sensitive areas, such as the banks of creeks and rivers. The city’s 2018 ordinance also give the city manager the authority to close a park at any time for construction, maintenance, as well as hazards to health and public safety.
At the Jan. 19 city council meeting, city manager Randy Groom said the encampment at the St. John’s River met all of the above criteria for banning the homeless from living along the river. He said the trash and debris created an environmental problem and a health and safety issue. The mounting trash left in the riverbed had to be removed to prevent grates and weirs from clogging and the sheer fact it is illegal to dump trash into waterways. Those living there dug holes to have fires, a hazard in itself coming off the worst wildfire season in state history, which damaged the root systems of oak trees, a protected tree within city limits. Just last month, the city allocated $80,000 to repair damage to the levee, trim trees and to cover costs incurred by the public works department for the clean-up effort. The city also created a full-time code enforcement position assigned to waterway enforcement, including the St. John’s River.
“People are not allowed to occupy these sensitive riparian areas,” Groom said.
The homeless at the encampment themselves had admitted concerns of large limbs falling off the sickly trees and onto those sleeping below. Groom said while the homeless are allowed to stay overnight on public property, they are still prohibited from staying in public buildings, school grounds and restricted areas.
“During the shelter in place, we did not enforce but with additional complaints we felt obligated to enforce compliance with this longstanding ordinance,” Groom said.
Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said thousands of pounds of trash were removed from the site during the clean up from Nov. 16 through Dec. 2 and 20, 30-yard roll-off bins were used to transport trash from the site on Jan. 12 and 13. Each dumpster is the equivalent to about 180 13-gallon trash bags or nine pickup truck loads.
“This is a tragic and pervasive issue,” Salazar said. “I was part of the first St. John’s clean up in 2006 and it continues to be a growing problem and challenge … there are times when enforcement is the only remaining option.”
Jeff Thomas, whose been living at the St. John’s for the last year, says trash wouldn’t have been a problem if the city had stuck to its original plan. Thomas said in January 2020 the HOPE Team brought two roll-off dumpsters and porta potties to the encampment. He said the trash in the area improved as did the smell and Sgt. Brett Miller of the city’s Homeless Outreach Prevention and Enforcement (HOPE) Team said if they could keep it clean, it would give them a one-year reprieve from moving. VPD’s decision to hold off on the eviction was solidified with the beginning of the governor’s stay-at-home order in mid-March. But in September, Thomas said VPD took away the dumpsters and the porta potties, undermining any chance of maintaining sanitary efforts.
“They set us up for failure,” Thomas said. “What am I supposed to do with my trash? We aren’t allowed to put things in the dumpsters around town, and there isn’t a place to drop off trash.”
In November, HOPE Team officers returned with other agencies for a massive cleanup effort which lasted through Dec. 2. By the time VPD returned for the final clean up on Jan. 12-13, only about 60 people remained at the encampment, and only three of them refused to leave. All three were arrested on prior warrants for trespassing. Over a two-day period 20, 30-yard roll-off bins were removed from the site and 23 dogs rescued by animal control.
Lt. Andy Swarthout, who oversees VPD’s HOPE Team, said the officers have been in constant contact with those living at the St. John’s River since January 2020. He said the city did delay its decision to force out those living along the river last March but made it clear last fall they would have to move sooner rather than later. Since that time, residents living along St. John’s Parkway have consistently attended city council meetings pleading with the city to do something about the trash, noise and trespassing affecting their neighborhoods.
“Since September we have had a consistent message, ‘you can’t be here’,” Swarthout said. “We have a responsibility to the whole community being affected by the negative aspects of living next to a homeless encampment. Illegal fires, drugs, trash, you can’t allow that to happen anywhere for too long.”
Losing ground
Prior to the riverbank removal, 175 homeless people were already on a waiting list for temporary housing at hotels and motels as part of state-funded projects Room Key and Homekey. The programs have helped convert 100 hotel rooms at the Sequoia Lodge in Visalia and 99 Palms in Tulare into permanent supportive housing.
“The motels are full and there is nowhere to refer people,” Machael Smith said.
As executive director of the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, Smith said Tulare County has added 52 beds and 150 units of short-term housing in the last year thanks to projects like Project Roomkey and Eden House, a 22-bed transitional facility for formerly homeless people to live as they wait for more permanent housing. Sixteen of the facility’s beds are reserved for Visalia, five are dedicated to the city of Tulare and one for the county at large. In the last year, Smith said the county has built up enough housing to shelter about 19% of the county’s 1,000 homeless, leaving at least 800 out in the cold.
“You can’t relocate people to places that don’t exist,” Smith said.
Tulare and Kings County, where most of the homeless population lives in Visalia, had the highest percentage nationwide of unsheltered, chronically homeless people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.
Nearly one-third of the homeless in the Tulare-Kings Continuum of Care (CofC), statistical areas where homeless people are served, are considered chronically homeless, meaning they have been without shelter for a year or at least four separate times in the past three years. To make matters worse, 95.8% of those who are chronically homeless in the area have no place to go for shelter. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, more than Los Angeles, Fresno, Oakland and Long Beach and 10% higher than similarly sized areas, urban areas not among the nation’s 50 largest cities, in Eugene, Ore., Vallejo, Calif., Oxnard, Calif. and Savannah, Ga.
The Homeless Alliance, in concert with other agencies and nonprofits, has helped 987 people off the streets in the last five years, 94% of which have not returned to homelessness. But the county’s rising cost of housing and high poverty rates are combining to increase the number of homeless faster than beds can be made.
The number of first-time homeless people in Kings and Tulare County was 1,248 in 2017-18 and had nearly doubled to 2,302 in 2018-19, a number that does not include those who remain unhoused from previous years. Since 2012, the number of homeless people have increased by 526 to 1,297 but Kings and Tulare County only saw an increase of 224 beds to 969.
Kings and Tulare Counties, Smith said, need 17,000 more affordable housing units to meet the demand for those with extremely low incomes, individuals making $14,000 per year or a family of four making just $26,000 annually.
Moving around
Swarthout said a low barrier shelter would have provided a bed for most of those relocating from the river but it doesn’t solve all of the problems. Of the 100 people asked to vacate the area, Swarthout said only five requested housing and all five were housed.
“The more housing we have, the more people we can connect with services but that doesn’t guarantee they won’t be back on the street,” Swarthout said.
He said the bigger issue is getting those with mental health and substance abuse issues to not only come in contact with those services but continue to participate in treatment. Some housing even requires the person to pass a drug test.
“Those two issues more than any other make this more complicated than housing,” Swarthout said.
Another issue for many homeless are their companion animals. Thomas was familiar with the HOPE Team. He said the officers knew him by name and had tried to help but couldn’t find him a place to live because of his dogs. After being kicked out onto the streets, assaulted, stolen from and taken advantage of, Thomas found the only people he could trust weren’t people at all. He befriended three dogs, a Queensland named Purdy, who acted as a guard dog, and two chihuahuas Buster, 9, and Lickey Mouse, one and a half, who acted as an alarm system.
“They protect me and I protect them,” Thomas said. “They are my family.”
Swarthout said dogs have become a significant barrier to placing homeless residents into housing. The lieutenant said he understands the bond between people and man’s best friend and said the homeless face many difficult choices many people never have to make. Some choose to abandon the dogs, as evidenced by the 23 dogs that were rescued during the January clean up, and others choose to keep the pets.
“If I had to give up my dogs to move somewhere, I probably wouldn’t want to move either,” Swarthout said. “But there aren’t very many places that will let you bring a dog.”
Thomas and his trio of four-legged friends were all able to find shelter, but not together. Thomas was among the five people placed into housing at the Lamp Liter Inn. The hotel had been used as a quarantine site for homeless people during Project Room Key, a state-funded program to house the homeless at vacant hotels during the pandemic, but Thomas’ room was paid for through a voucher program by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Rev. Suzy Ward said the program is being funded with money raised for a warming center, which the church did not open this winter due to state recommendations against congregate housing during record spikes of COVID cases. The program has helped house 31 people from the elements since mid-November.
“We were able to secure three rooms for one man and two couples,” Ward said.
Thomas said he was allowed to keep one of his dogs, Purdy, with him at the hotel room while the two chihuahuas were placed at a local shelter. But those arrangements will only last through the month, when Thomas and his dogs may have to return to the streets.
“There is no place for us to go,” Thomas said. “We’re just playing a giant game of hide and seek.”