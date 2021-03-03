Visalia seeks a place to shelter homeless

Losing ground

Prior to the riverbank removal, 175 homeless people were already on a waiting list for temporary housing at hotels and motels as part of state-funded projects Room Key and Homekey. The programs have helped convert 100 hotel rooms at the Sequoia Lodge in Visalia and 99 Palms in Tulare into permanent supportive housing.

“The motels are full and there is nowhere to refer people,” Machael Smith said.

As executive director of the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, Smith said Tulare County has added 52 beds and 150 units of short-term housing in the last year thanks to projects like Project Roomkey and Eden House, a 22-bed transitional facility for formerly homeless people to live as they wait for more permanent housing. Sixteen of the facility’s beds are reserved for Visalia, five are dedicated to the city of Tulare and one for the county at large. In the last year, Smith said the county has built up enough housing to shelter about 19% of the county’s 1,000 homeless, leaving at least 800 out in the cold.

“You can’t relocate people to places that don’t exist,” Smith said.

Tulare and Kings County, where most of the homeless population lives in Visalia, had the highest percentage nationwide of unsheltered, chronically homeless people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.

Nearly one-third of the homeless in the Tulare-Kings Continuum of Care (CofC), statistical areas where homeless people are served, are considered chronically homeless, meaning they have been without shelter for a year or at least four separate times in the past three years. To make matters worse, 95.8% of those who are chronically homeless in the area have no place to go for shelter. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, more than Los Angeles, Fresno, Oakland and Long Beach and 10% higher than similarly sized areas, urban areas not among the nation’s 50 largest cities, in Eugene, Ore., Vallejo, Calif., Oxnard, Calif. and Savannah, Ga.

The Homeless Alliance, in concert with other agencies and nonprofits, has helped 987 people off the streets in the last five years, 94% of which have not returned to homelessness. But the county’s rising cost of housing and high poverty rates are combining to increase the number of homeless faster than beds can be made.

The number of first-time homeless people in Kings and Tulare County was 1,248 in 2017-18 and had nearly doubled to 2,302 in 2018-19, a number that does not include those who remain unhoused from previous years. Since 2012, the number of homeless people have increased by 526 to 1,297 but Kings and Tulare County only saw an increase of 224 beds to 969.

Kings and Tulare Counties, Smith said, need 17,000 more affordable housing units to meet the demand for those with extremely low incomes, individuals making $14,000 per year or a family of four making just $26,000 annually.

Moving around

Swarthout said a low barrier shelter would have provided a bed for most of those relocating from the river but it doesn’t solve all of the problems. Of the 100 people asked to vacate the area, Swarthout said only five requested housing and all five were housed.

“The more housing we have, the more people we can connect with services but that doesn’t guarantee they won’t be back on the street,” Swarthout said.

He said the bigger issue is getting those with mental health and substance abuse issues to not only come in contact with those services but continue to participate in treatment. Some housing even requires the person to pass a drug test.

“Those two issues more than any other make this more complicated than housing,” Swarthout said.

Another issue for many homeless are their companion animals. Thomas was familiar with the HOPE Team. He said the officers knew him by name and had tried to help but couldn’t find him a place to live because of his dogs. After being kicked out onto the streets, assaulted, stolen from and taken advantage of, Thomas found the only people he could trust weren’t people at all. He befriended three dogs, a Queensland named Purdy, who acted as a guard dog, and two chihuahuas Buster, 9, and Lickey Mouse, one and a half, who acted as an alarm system.

“They protect me and I protect them,” Thomas said. “They are my family.”

Swarthout said dogs have become a significant barrier to placing homeless residents into housing. The lieutenant said he understands the bond between people and man’s best friend and said the homeless face many difficult choices many people never have to make. Some choose to abandon the dogs, as evidenced by the 23 dogs that were rescued during the January clean up, and others choose to keep the pets.

“If I had to give up my dogs to move somewhere, I probably wouldn’t want to move either,” Swarthout said. “But there aren’t very many places that will let you bring a dog.”

Thomas and his trio of four-legged friends were all able to find shelter, but not together. Thomas was among the five people placed into housing at the Lamp Liter Inn. The hotel had been used as a quarantine site for homeless people during Project Room Key, a state-funded program to house the homeless at vacant hotels during the pandemic, but Thomas’ room was paid for through a voucher program by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Rev. Suzy Ward said the program is being funded with money raised for a warming center, which the church did not open this winter due to state recommendations against congregate housing during record spikes of COVID cases. The program has helped house 31 people from the elements since mid-November.

“We were able to secure three rooms for one man and two couples,” Ward said.

Thomas said he was allowed to keep one of his dogs, Purdy, with him at the hotel room while the two chihuahuas were placed at a local shelter. But those arrangements will only last through the month, when Thomas and his dogs may have to return to the streets.

“There is no place for us to go,” Thomas said. “We’re just playing a giant game of hide and seek.”