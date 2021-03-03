Trail hopes to restart Tulare County’s budding tourism industry

Visit Visalia Unveils new Orchard and Blossom Trail Map, a self-guided tour of Tulare County agriculture

VISALIA – If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house and soak up some scenery, Tulare County’s more than 431,000 acres of orchards offer splash of color this month as we head toward spring.

Last week, Visit Visalia, which promotes the area as a tourism destination, released its 2021 Blossom Trail Map, just in time for the annual springtime event. The seasonal display of brilliant color traditionally begins in mid-February and continues through March, making it prime blossom viewing time in Tulare County. The map is free and can be downloaded on the Visit Visalia website.

In California’s Central Valley, agricultural fields dominate the landscape and Tulare County is the most diversified ag producing area in the world. For Visalia, in Tulare County, those fields that surround the city become awash with color in springtime as the trees begin to sprout their buds. More than 120 crops grow in and around Visalia.