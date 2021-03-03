Visalia makes play for Valley’s first inclusive park

According to their website, the majority of playgrounds around the world deny children, adults, and Veterans with disabilities the opportunity for recreation, enrichment, and social interaction which other people enjoy. Only a small percentage of fully accessible playgrounds exist within the United States and are insufficient to serve the 56.7 million Americans with Disabilities, or about 18.7% of the nation’s population. It also points out this generation is more sedentary than any generation in history—with 24 hour, multiple channel television programming, gaming systems, and the explosion of digital devices keeping children from going outside to explore, run, and play.

“Unlimited Play addresses this shortfall by providing a place where people of all abilities play together, learn from one another, value differences and find strength to overcome challenges,” the website states.

Unlimited Play says the benefits of inclusive playgrounds extend to able-bodied children as well who learn and grow from interacting with children who are in some ways different from them. It also allows adults with disabilities to play in spaces with their children.

“Families with disabilities … find the playgrounds to be a place where ‘typical’ family activities can be enjoyed and differences made to appear minimal as family integration happens,” the website says.

Unlimited Play primarily works in Missouri, Arizona, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas but has recently began a project in Sacramento. The nearest completed project will be located in Show Low, Ariz. where the Frontier Park Playground with a play structure features Western flair with a general store, blacksmith’s shop, saloon and water tower. The $1.2 million project has raised about 95% of the funding needed to complete the project.

“The closest inclusive playground to the City of Visalia is approximately three hours away,” Rogers stated in his staff report. “The entire Central Valley is lacking this type of playground opportunity.”

Rogers said his department had already identified a 1-acre lot just east of ImagineU along the Mill Creek Path. He said the location would score well in every rubric of the grant, tie-in with the Children’s Museum, develop the vacant lot and that the adjacent children’s museum was in full support of the project.

Vice Mayor Phil Cox said he remembers when his son Adam would go the park with his brothers in a wheelchair but came home with scuffed knees. He said the scuffed knees were a sign that he found a way to play with other kids.

Unlimited Play’s founder Natalie Blakemore played a video for the council in which she explained her oldest son Zachary provided the original inspiration behind the company’s unique inclusive playgrounds. At the age of 3, Zachary was diagnosed with Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease, a rare genetic central nervous system disease, confining him to a wheelchair or assistive walking device. Natalie said when she took Zachary to the playground’s near where they lived in St. Louis, the carousels, monkey bars and climbing walls only emphasized his limitations instead of allowing him to play and interact with other children.

“Once he was in a wheelchair, he was not able to go the playground,” Natalie told the council over Zoom. “That was heartbreaking.”

After visiting an accessible playground while traveling to the east coast, Natalie and her husband Todd teamed with Zachary’s pediatric speech therapist, to begin raising money to build one in their hometown. Natalie said the playground went from a negative place to a positive place for her son and other children who just wanted the joy of playing with other kids. After seeing the success of the project, after a flood of letters asking her to build something similar in other communities, the group formed Unlimited Play in 2003.

“It changed our world, our entire community and our son’s confidence,” Natalie said. “The power of a playground like this can bring a community together.”