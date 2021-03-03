Visalia makes play for Valley’s first inclusive park

City seeks public input on building a playground allowing those with disabilities to play and interact with other children
VISALIA – One of the joys of living in Visalia is its ample supply of parks for every type of recreation. Each park has its own playgrounds, filled with themed-play structures with monkey bars, climbing walls, rope ladders, slides and nooks and crannies to hide and seek. The one thing Visalia parks don’t have is a playground for children with physical disabilities.
“All playgrounds are ADA accessible but not all playgrounds are completely inclusive,” Jeremy Rogers said. “Inclusive playgrounds, for instance, allow a child to never leave their wheelchair.”
Rogers is the community services director of the city of Visalia and somewhat of a veteran of helping community’s build inclusive playgrounds. Prior to coming to Visalia, Rogers worked in similar positions in Kansas City, Kan. and Independence, Mo. where he helped build two inclusive playgrounds. The company Rogers worked with is now interested in bringing their brand of playground to Visalia.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, Rogers introduced Unlimited Play, Inc. to the Visalia City Council. The company’s tag line is “Play is not a spectator sport” and they specialize in universally accessible playgrounds to promote health and wellness and growth development for all children and families.
According to their website, the majority of playgrounds around the world deny children, adults, and Veterans with disabilities the opportunity for recreation, enrichment, and social interaction which other people enjoy. Only a small percentage of fully accessible playgrounds exist within the United States and are insufficient to serve the 56.7 million Americans with Disabilities, or about 18.7% of the nation’s population. It also points out this generation is more sedentary than any generation in history—with 24 hour, multiple channel television programming, gaming systems, and the explosion of digital devices keeping children from going outside to explore, run, and play.
“Unlimited Play addresses this shortfall by providing a place where people of all abilities play together, learn from one another, value differences and find strength to overcome challenges,” the website states.
Unlimited Play says the benefits of inclusive playgrounds extend to able-bodied children as well who learn and grow from interacting with children who are in some ways different from them. It also allows adults with disabilities to play in spaces with their children.
“Families with disabilities … find the playgrounds to be a place where ‘typical’ family activities can be enjoyed and differences made to appear minimal as family integration happens,” the website says.
Unlimited Play primarily works in Missouri, Arizona, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas but has recently began a project in Sacramento. The nearest completed project will be located in Show Low, Ariz. where the Frontier Park Playground with a play structure features Western flair with a general store, blacksmith’s shop, saloon and water tower. The $1.2 million project has raised about 95% of the funding needed to complete the project.
“The closest inclusive playground to the City of Visalia is approximately three hours away,” Rogers stated in his staff report. “The entire Central Valley is lacking this type of playground opportunity.”
Rogers said his department had already identified a 1-acre lot just east of ImagineU along the Mill Creek Path. He said the location would score well in every rubric of the grant, tie-in with the Children’s Museum, develop the vacant lot and that the adjacent children’s museum was in full support of the project.
Vice Mayor Phil Cox said he remembers when his son Adam would go the park with his brothers in a wheelchair but came home with scuffed knees. He said the scuffed knees were a sign that he found a way to play with other kids.
Unlimited Play’s founder Natalie Blakemore played a video for the council in which she explained her oldest son Zachary provided the original inspiration behind the company’s unique inclusive playgrounds. At the age of 3, Zachary was diagnosed with Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease, a rare genetic central nervous system disease, confining him to a wheelchair or assistive walking device. Natalie said when she took Zachary to the playground’s near where they lived in St. Louis, the carousels, monkey bars and climbing walls only emphasized his limitations instead of allowing him to play and interact with other children.
“Once he was in a wheelchair, he was not able to go the playground,” Natalie told the council over Zoom. “That was heartbreaking.”
After visiting an accessible playground while traveling to the east coast, Natalie and her husband Todd teamed with Zachary’s pediatric speech therapist, to begin raising money to build one in their hometown. Natalie said the playground went from a negative place to a positive place for her son and other children who just wanted the joy of playing with other kids. After seeing the success of the project, after a flood of letters asking her to build something similar in other communities, the group formed Unlimited Play in 2003.
“It changed our world, our entire community and our son’s confidence,” Natalie said. “The power of a playground like this can bring a community together.”
Playing for Visalia
The company works by assembling a team of locals to lead the project and collect input from children with disabilities, their parents, veterans, therapists and play experts who will work Unlimited Play to design the structure to fit the needs and culture of the area. The local team will also raise money for the project and do community outreach and education on the need for the project. They also offer formal trainings, webinars and informational kits addressing successful models and the challenges they have overcome along the way.
“Every child deserves the right to play and an inclusive play space allows children of all abilities to experience the value of play side-by-side,” notes Natalie Mackay, director of Unlimited Play. “We’re excited to partner with the City of Visalia on this project and believe that we can create a space where limitations are forgotten, and differences are celebrated!”
The city held a series of meetings last week and concluded with the Visalia City Council meeting on Monday, March 1 during the 7 p.m. Regular Session in order to meet the March 15 deadline to apply for state parks funding.
Rogers explained the only cost to the city would be $5,000 for design services and the rest would be funded through the Proposition 68’s Statewide Development and Community Revitalization Program. The parks, environment and water bond passed in 2018 with the majority of the funding earmarked for parks in park-poor neighborhoods or in communities with median incomes less than 60% of the state average. Rogers said there is about $395.3 million specifically for inclusive park and playground projects.
Mayor Steve Nelsen said even if the grant was not awarded, he vowed to approach local service clubs asking for donations.
“I’ll advocate for this and help you to get the money needed for this project,” Nelsen said.
In addition to the public meetings, a survey is online now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/visaliaplay for residents to provide their feedback. The survey will close on March 5.