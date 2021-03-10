Visalia’s historic apartment building, Odell-Mor, to be demolished

“The current ordinance only allows the committee to deny a demolition request if the building in question is on the local register and contains an ‘exceptional’ classification,” Carrillo said. “Some of the buildings in the city that have ‘exceptional’ classifications are the Fox Theatre, The Darling Hotel, the Bank of the Sierra building—these are significant structures in the city.”

According to Carrillo, 34 of the 368 buildings on the local historical register are currently classified as exceptional. The rest of Visalia’s historical structures and sites in the “focus” category—good to excellent quality that have significant value—and “background” category—may not be historically significant or unique and of themselves, but contribute positively as a group to the “visual fabric” of Visalia—are relatively unprotected from demolition under the current ordinance.

The 1914 Odell-Mor building has a “background” classification on the local register and sits outside the historical district. Under the current ordinance the only option HPAC had was to slap a six month moratorium on the August demolition request, time that’s come and gone.

At the Feb. 16 meeting, Vice Mayor Phil Cox said code enforcement informed him there is nothing you can do when a property owner comes in to do work with no permits after hours such as the situation that unfolded with the Odell-Mor building, which made it difficult for the city and HPAC to keep an eye on the building.

Mayor Steve Nelsen said the Odell-Mor building was gutted on the inside and left unstable after work without permits was conducted.

“We had a fire in the building,” Nelsen said, “I think the decision should have been made quicker to do something with it versus putting up a fence and the transients just made it their own hotel and created a lot of heartache for downtown.”

At a Feb. 16 council meeting, Council Member Greg Collins expressed his dismay with the situation.

“We should have been more proactive on that matter in terms of saving that particular building,” Collins said. “It’s just a shame, really. We can blame us, blame the staff and blame the committee, but if you are going to be on a historical committee you need to be more aggressive in terms of not losing some of our wonderful historical buildings.”

Having previously suffered from a lack of participation, and now that six of seven seats are filled, HPAC has decided to conduct a full comprehensive review of the existing local register to look for any inaccurate classifications. The last historical register review was made in 2013. Chair of HPAC Patricia Kane said the Odell-Mor’s fate could be the same for many of Visalia’s historical buildings if adjustments aren’t made.

“Some areas we need to add properties that weren’t reviewed or have aged enough to be significant,” Kane said, “we have a process to do that. It’s important if we are going to maintain that we actually take care of these properties.”

Kane said she expects the number of structures and sites in the historical register to increase significantly upon review.