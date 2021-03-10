Kaweah Delta experiences a baby bust during stay home order

Factors affecting decisions not to have a baby in these times may include economic uncertainty, social stress and of course anxieties about the virus. Then there is the long-term trends that result in fewer new babies. California’s population is getting older and couples are having fewer children. The number of births here has been heading south for a long time.

State figures show Tulare County births numbered 8,537 in 2007 and 7,315 in 2020 despite there being a higher population. Similarly in 1990, California saw 611,000 births which dropped to 457,000 in 2020.

The pandemic seems to have accelerated the trend. Several states that keep track of births in near-real-time as well as some hospital systems contacted by TV outlet NBCLX recorded significant drops in December 2020 birthrates, compared to the same period from one year earlier. That includes Florida (down 8% from 2019); Ohio (down 7%); and Arizona (down 5%). California, Arizona, Hawaii, and Ohio are reporting the number of babies born in 2020 is down a total of more than 50,000 from 2019, as reported by the Brookings Institution.

Overall Kaweah Delta welcomes fewer patents with COVID so it can get back to taking care of the area’s other ailments from diabetes to heart disease. COVID hospitalizations are down to 54 this week from a high of over 150 in January.

Last month CEO Gary Herbst noted the district may soon re-open the Lifestyle Center.

“We’re seeing some bright spots and we hope you’ll LIKE & SHARE the good news. In this video, you’ll hear about the signifcant decline in the number of COVID-19 patients that we’re caring for TODAY, along with the increase in the number of available beds, PPE, ventilators, and even our ability to turn floors that were being used as surge overflow areas back to their regular uses (that includes our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and our Endoscopy Unit)”

If there is optimism at the hospital that we may return to more normal times, it may rub off on the general populace. Having a child is an inherently optimistic act. Couples in the US seem to be doing less and less of it.

One report notes “Those that are just thinking about becoming pregnant have a lot of concerns as well about how COVID could affect their pregnancy,” Dr. Edward Miller, the University of Louisville Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine director, said. “Also, for the first time about how a lot of other things could affect their pregnancies. We have a lot of patients with lost insurance, lost access to health care, so we’re having a lot more conversations with our non-pregnant populations about effective birth control measures.”

Expectant and new mothers described added stress after they became pregnant as COVID was forcing shutdowns and causing disruptions.

The lack of deliveries during the pandemic coincided with a temporary stay on elective surgeries during the stay-at-home order resulting in Kaweah Delta losing millions in revenue during the past year. The major medical center has been unable to perform many typical surgical procedures it counts on to make payroll and pay bills.

Kaweah Delta’s board of directors recently heard net patient revenue was less than January budget projections by $2.1 million due to lower surgical, cath lab and overall outpatient volumes. Other operating revenue was $1.1 million lower than budgeted as COVID continues to impact these revenue generating areas which are not open or are experiencing lower‐than‐budgeted volumes.