Nobody injured in shooting outside downtown restaurant

Visalia Police Logs

Saturday, March 6

At 7:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Bridge Street and Acequia Avenue for a report of an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, officer learned Alex Espinosa, 32, was traveling northbound on Bridge approaching Acequia in a Silver Chevy Cruze. Espinosa continued through the intersection without stopping and collided into a grey Chevy Sonic driven by a female diver with 3 juvenile passengers. Espinosa’s vehicle struck the corner of the movie theater located on the northeast corner of the intersection before coming to a stop. The three juveniles were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Espinosa was evaluated for driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested. Espinosa was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an injury traffic accident.

Thursday, March 4

At 6:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an injury traffic collision at Walnut Avenue and Encina Street. Upon arrival, officers learned a blue Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Walnut approaching Encina when it collided into the side of a red Toyota Rav traveling southbound on Encina crossing Walnut. The motorcycle rider sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota Rav was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. officers with the special enforcement unit, narcotics unit, patrol, K9 unit, and U.A.S. Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of north Giddings. During the search, officers located an unserialized firearm, ammunition, a high-capacity magazine and body armor belonging to Isaac Rocha, 20. Rocha is a prohibited person and convicted felon. He was arrested without incident and booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility on multiple charges.

Tuesday, March 2

At approximately 9:57 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a subject pointing a handgun at security for the Visalia Brewing Company. Citizens in the area provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. As officers arrived in the area they were able to locate the suspect near the intersection of Main Street and Court Street and detain him without incident. The investigation revealed that Angel Rafael Chavez, 23, of Farmersville became upset after being refused entry to the business. Chavez ultimately retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, pointed it at employees, and made comments about shooting them. During the course of the investigation officers located two firearms. Chavez was determined to be a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. Chavez was subsequently booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, and numerous firearms related charges.

Officers with the TARGET Task Force, Visalia Police Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Justice executed a search warrant at a residence in Tulare County, outside of Exeter. During that search warrant, officers located 3 firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine packaged for sales. The primary suspect, Danny Diaz, 39, was not located at the time of the search warrant. On March 2, at approximately 2:58 p.m., officers with the TARGET Task Force and Special Enforcement Unit conducted an occupied vehicle check in the area of Linwood and Noble. Officers contacted Diaz who was subsequently arrested on the charges stemming from the search warrant, as well as multiple outstanding warrants. During a search of the vehicle, officers located approx. half a pound of methamphetamine. Diaz was booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for possession and transportation of narcotics for sales, possession of narcotics for sales, possession of firearms by a felon, felon in possession of ammunition, and the outstanding warrants.