Visalia Fox looks back on lost year

Mass vaccination clinics, falling infection rates and a return to classrooms for all grades just around the corner, Escobedo said she and her staff remain optimistic about the future of the Fox. As she points out, this is not the first time the Fox has been closed or navigated difficult circumstances. In 1975, the theatre closed for the first time in history, albeit briefly, to be converted to a cinema tri-plex after being purchased by a movie theater chain. The experiment officially failed in 1996 when the Fox closed its doors. The institution’s closing shocked the community into former Friends of the Fox, a nonprofit which raised enough funds to reopen and restore the building to its former glory as the premier event venue in Tulare County. Throughout the pandemic, the Fox has received letters of support from the community, eager to return to the venue, a symbol of the culture and shared experience of the community. Anyone wanting to donate to the Fox can make checks payable to Visalia Fox Theater, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, CA 93291 or visit foxvisalia.org/donate.

“We are extremely grateful to the community and have seen them come forward and ask how they can help in the past,” Escobedo said. “The goodness and kindness of the community is what has kept us afloat this last year.”

Escobedo expects musical and stand-up acts to return as soon as California fully reopens because those acts never stopped touring the nation. She said acts have been targeting shows in places in the South and along the East Coast and have simply put a TBD on the entire West Coast.

“We certainly plan to be here in the future,” Escobedo said. “We want the doors open, the lights on and the marque and clock tower lit up. I think the Fox will play an important role in bringing our community back together.”

Escobedo said she is almost certain the Fox will again play host to other local community organizations like Enchanted Playhouse, the children’s theater group, and the Sequoia Symphony, Tulare County’s resident orchestra of professional musicians.

The Fox’s local partners feel the same way. Shortly after posting about its last show, the Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company commented on Fox’s post.

“We can’t wait to be back at the Fox and bring books to life for school children!” Enchanted Playhouse said.

For more information regarding the Visalia Fox Theatre, email [email protected] or call 559-625-1369.