Visalia Fox looks back on lost year

Visalia Fox has lost 93% of its revenue but is optimistic it can survive the pandemic hangover once it can reopen at full capacity
VISALIA – When the Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company bowed off the stage following their final performance of Cinderella on March 7, 2020 no one knew it would be a stage exit for the Visalia Fox Theatre itself.
On Sunday, March 7 of this year, the Visalia Fox Theatre remembered its last performance with the following post: “One year ago today, the Enchanted Playhouse had their final performance of Cinderella. This was the last show to grace the Fox’s stage in 2020. Over the course of 3 days, this production welcomed their largest in-person audience to date, including more than 2,700 elementary students from the area. We can’t wait to welcome you back soon!”
A week later, on Friday the 13th, children exited their classrooms for the school year, many employees left work for the last time and entire sectors of the economy were shutdown indefinitely by the governor’s stay-at-home order. Only those deemed essential were allowed to stay open, and event venues and theaters, such as the Fox, were officially closed until further notice. Vikky Escobedo, executive director of the Visalia Fox, laid off her event staff, those people who only work at events, by the end of March and the theater’s board of directors made the decision to close the venue for the remainder of 2020 by mid-June. That left three full-time employees and one part-time employee to keep the lights on and keep the historic landmark from losing its battle against time.
“We were able to stay active and engage with the community digitally through the summer, but we knew there were so many businesses and individuals struggling, too,” Escobedo said. “It’s a challenge to find the balance of understanding we don’t provide assistance to families and reminding folks we are still here.”
During its year-long and counting intermission, the Fox has lost 93% of its revenue compared with the 12 months prior to the pandemic. That makes it difficult for the Fox to cover its overhead for utilities, insurance and its remaining payroll. Escobedo said the Fox was able to cover a small portion of its costs with a paycheck protection program loan but there is still no stable revenue source until the Fox can reopen its box office, and more importantly for the Fox, and return to full capacity.
“I’m not sure there is a way we can cover costs with reduced capacity,” Escobedo said.
Mass vaccination clinics, falling infection rates and a return to classrooms for all grades just around the corner, Escobedo said she and her staff remain optimistic about the future of the Fox. As she points out, this is not the first time the Fox has been closed or navigated difficult circumstances. In 1975, the theatre closed for the first time in history, albeit briefly, to be converted to a cinema tri-plex after being purchased by a movie theater chain. The experiment officially failed in 1996 when the Fox closed its doors. The institution’s closing shocked the community into former Friends of the Fox, a nonprofit which raised enough funds to reopen and restore the building to its former glory as the premier event venue in Tulare County. Throughout the pandemic, the Fox has received letters of support from the community, eager to return to the venue, a symbol of the culture and shared experience of the community. Anyone wanting to donate to the Fox can make checks payable to Visalia Fox Theater, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, CA 93291 or visit foxvisalia.org/donate.
“We are extremely grateful to the community and have seen them come forward and ask how they can help in the past,” Escobedo said. “The goodness and kindness of the community is what has kept us afloat this last year.”
Escobedo expects musical and stand-up acts to return as soon as California fully reopens because those acts never stopped touring the nation. She said acts have been targeting shows in places in the South and along the East Coast and have simply put a TBD on the entire West Coast.
“We certainly plan to be here in the future,” Escobedo said. “We want the doors open, the lights on and the marque and clock tower lit up. I think the Fox will play an important role in bringing our community back together.”
Escobedo said she is almost certain the Fox will again play host to other local community organizations like Enchanted Playhouse, the children’s theater group, and the Sequoia Symphony, Tulare County’s resident orchestra of professional musicians.
The Fox’s local partners feel the same way. Shortly after posting about its last show, the Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company commented on Fox’s post.
“We can’t wait to be back at the Fox and bring books to life for school children!” Enchanted Playhouse said.
For more information regarding the Visalia Fox Theatre, email [email protected] or call 559-625-1369.