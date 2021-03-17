Visalia proposes homeless shelter by 2022

City issues request for proposals for organizations to design, develop and operate a low barrier shelter using $5 million in state funding
VISALIA – The city of Visalia was criticized two months ago for removing an encampment along the St. John’s River, forcing about 100 homeless people to relocate. The city did not have an answer as to where those individuals should go, but by the end of next year it should.
The Visalia City Council authorized staff to issue a request for proposals on March 1 to design, build and operate a low-barrier homeless shelter, with the facility opening sometime next year. Once built, the Visalia facility would be Tulare County’s first large-scale homeless shelter as projects proposed in Tulare and Porterville have stalled either due to funding or finding a site. The term low-barrier refers to a shelter that does not have any restrictions to enter, meaning it does not require those seeking shelter to be sober, participate in a religious program, separate families based on gender and even allow pets.
The RFP states proposals will only be accepted from organizations in good standing with the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance. Proposals must include design and development of navigation center, synonymous with the term low-barrier shelter, capable of housing at least 25 individuals on an emergency basis, with the ability to increase capacity dependent upon operating funds. The shelter should be able to be accommodate areas for families and pets and secure storage areas for personal belongings. The facility is to be located in an area with access to public transportation and applicable services. The city is requiring the shelter to provide a diversion program, where homeless individuals and families are transitioned into more permanent housing, and case management services, to assist individuals and families achieve wellness and autonomy through advocacy.
Vice Mayor Phil Cox asked if setting a maximum of 50 people was “aiming a little bit low” given that most individuals may not want to stay there or go in the first place.
Melody Murch with the city’s finance department said the number was based on models in Fresno where they found shelters allowing more than 50 people had less successful outcomes per person. She also said staff was intending to lift the cap after viewing the proposals.
“Our intent is not to limit that number,” Murch said.
As part of the RFP, the city has allocated nearly $5 million for the shelter, including $3.1 million to design and develop the facility and $1.8 million to operate the facility for three years. The city was able to consolidate three different sources to create a significant amount of funding without dipping into its general fund or reserves. On April 20, 2020, the council approved the use of $1.55 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), state funding earmarked for various programs, to help acquire, design, construct or rehabilitate a facility for a shelter. On July 20, 2020, the council approved $2.1 million in Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PHLA) funding over five years to assist in the construction and operation of the shelter. PLHA funding was created by Senate Bill 2 passed in 2017 to address the shortage of affordable housing in California. The Building Homes and Jobs Act established a $75 recording fee on all real estate documents. Seventy percent of the funding goes to cities and 30% goes to the state. And earlier this month, the council approved an additional $200,000 each year for four years in Successor Agency Housing, money remaining from the dissolution of California Redevelopment Agencies in 2012.
While the overall funding plan is significant, Assistant City Manager Leslie Caviglia said the operator will have to bring in additional funding to fill in the gaps of running a large facility and managing a large number of outcomes.
“The ongoing costs will be high,” Caviglia said. “The money here is enough for people to believe it is going to happen. They selected proposal will still need a lot of help and it will need to be a community effort.
It will also be difficult to find a location that not only allows for a low barrier shelter but that the surrounding property owners will support. The city came close in December when it designated the downtown property at 700 East Murray Ave. as surplus property to sell it for development. TC Hope was interested in developing the former CalTrans property as a low barrier shelter but negotiations fell through after it was discovered the parcel was really two separate parcels with two separate zonings. One of the zonings allowed low barrier shelters and the other did not, creating the need for a long and expensive process to making the parcel whole, with the zoning needed, and large enough to house the shelter. In an interview last month, Caviglia said low barrier shelters can only be built without a conditional use permit in properties zoned downtown mixed use and commercial mixed use.
Councilmember Brian Poochigian, who will serve on the committee to evaluate the proposals along with Mayor Steve Nelsen, noted the funding could be used to create a tent city but asked staff what it had to include to qualify for the funding.
“It has to be permanently bolted to the ground and be stable … a permanent structure. And it has to meet building codes,” housing specialist Margie Perez said.
Poochigian also asked if the structure could be converted to some other use in the unlikely event that the city “solves homelessness.” Murch said the facility could be used for another purpose as long as it caters to low- to-moderate income individuals because of its use of CDBG funding but not before it went through an extensive public review process.
“You heard us for months pound on you, there is no money,” Cox said. “The general fund is empty and you did a great job coming up with some money here. “I hope the folks bidding on this do understand these monies can and probably will go away sometime in the future.”
Collins made the motion to approve the RFP and the council voted unanimously in favor.
Next Wednesday, March 24, the city will hold an informal telephone conference with prospective nonprofits. Sealed proposals to build and operate the shelter must be submitted to the Visalia Purchasing Division, 707 W. Acequia Ave., by 1 p.m. on Friday, April 16.
Councilmember Greg Collins called the RFP an “excellent first step” but just “the tip of the iceburg.” He said the larger is what to do about the remainder of the city’s estimated 1,500 homeless. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in September 2018 allows cities to prohibit homeless from sleeping on public property only if the city has enough low barrier shelter beds to accommodate the number of homeless people according to the Point In Time survey. The 2020 survey puts that number at 540 people but there are only 310 emergency shelter beds in Tulare and Kings county combined.
“This will be an opportunity for some of those folks but the vast majority will still be camping around town,” Collins said.
Collins said he wanted to have more discussion with staff about converting some land within the city into campgrounds for homeless where the city could set up porta potties, wash stations and trash bins. He said the campgrounds could prove as a useful gap measure until the shelter model had been tested in the county and would provide a location where agencies could find homeless people and bring services such as counseling, medical care, assistance for veterans and applying for social security or disability benefits.