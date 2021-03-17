Visalia proposes homeless shelter by 2022

Vice Mayor Phil Cox asked if setting a maximum of 50 people was “aiming a little bit low” given that most individuals may not want to stay there or go in the first place.

Melody Murch with the city’s finance department said the number was based on models in Fresno where they found shelters allowing more than 50 people had less successful outcomes per person. She also said staff was intending to lift the cap after viewing the proposals.

“Our intent is not to limit that number,” Murch said.

As part of the RFP, the city has allocated nearly $5 million for the shelter, including $3.1 million to design and develop the facility and $1.8 million to operate the facility for three years. The city was able to consolidate three different sources to create a significant amount of funding without dipping into its general fund or reserves. On April 20, 2020, the council approved the use of $1.55 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), state funding earmarked for various programs, to help acquire, design, construct or rehabilitate a facility for a shelter. On July 20, 2020, the council approved $2.1 million in Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PHLA) funding over five years to assist in the construction and operation of the shelter. PLHA funding was created by Senate Bill 2 passed in 2017 to address the shortage of affordable housing in California. The Building Homes and Jobs Act established a $75 recording fee on all real estate documents. Seventy percent of the funding goes to cities and 30% goes to the state. And earlier this month, the council approved an additional $200,000 each year for four years in Successor Agency Housing, money remaining from the dissolution of California Redevelopment Agencies in 2012.

While the overall funding plan is significant, Assistant City Manager Leslie Caviglia said the operator will have to bring in additional funding to fill in the gaps of running a large facility and managing a large number of outcomes.

“The ongoing costs will be high,” Caviglia said. “The money here is enough for people to believe it is going to happen. They selected proposal will still need a lot of help and it will need to be a community effort.

It will also be difficult to find a location that not only allows for a low barrier shelter but that the surrounding property owners will support. The city came close in December when it designated the downtown property at 700 East Murray Ave. as surplus property to sell it for development. TC Hope was interested in developing the former CalTrans property as a low barrier shelter but negotiations fell through after it was discovered the parcel was really two separate parcels with two separate zonings. One of the zonings allowed low barrier shelters and the other did not, creating the need for a long and expensive process to making the parcel whole, with the zoning needed, and large enough to house the shelter. In an interview last month, Caviglia said low barrier shelters can only be built without a conditional use permit in properties zoned downtown mixed use and commercial mixed use.