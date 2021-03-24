Officers avoid close call with shooter

Visalia Police Log

Thursday, March 18

At 3:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to a medical aid call in the 3200 block of West Coppola Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was deceased. The death appeared suspicious and Violent Crimes detectives were contacted to investigate further. An autopsy is scheduled for the victim. Until a cause of death can be determined, the investigation will continue. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Rob Meier at 559-713-4211 or the Anonymous Line at 559-713- 4738.

At approximately 2:08 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of West Caldwell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Roberto Carlos Barajas, 34, who was found to be on active probation in Tulare County. During the subsequent investigation officers located two types of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, an unregistered loaded ghost gun, and a 30-round magazine. Barajas was determined to be a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. As a result, he was taken into custody for numerous narcotics and firearm related charges and subsequently booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility.

Wednesday, March 17

On February 20, 2021 at 9:06 p.m., offices were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at Main Street and Garden Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that two groups of individuals had a verbal altercation. As the parties left the area, both groups fired at each other before fleeing the scene. No persons were struck by gunfire. On March 17 the VPD updated the investigation and announced through additional follow-up, officers identified both of the suspects responsible for shooting at each other. On March 17 at 7:50 a.m., the Visalia Police Department SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant in the 1200 block of East St. Johns Parkway. One of the shooters, Daniel Arevalo, 22, was arrested without incident. He was booked at the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for attempt murder and gang enhancement. Later that same evening, the Visalia Police Department was notified by Reedley Police Department, the second shooter, Davie Hernandez, 23, was arrested in Reedley. The Visalia Police Department had an arrest warrant for Hernandez after he was identified as being the second shooter. Hernandez was booked at the Fresno County Jail by the Reedley Police Department. This investigation was determined to be gang related. Arevalo and Hernandez are rival gang members.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. officers with the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Majestic Motel located at 4545 W. Noble Ave. in Visalia. During the investigation officers arrested Timothy Gragg, 51, of Visalia for possession of brass knuckles, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. During the subsequent investigation officers contacted Ramon Chavez, 47, and Norma Navarro, 42, both of Visalia. As a result of that contact officers located narcotics, evidence of narcotics sales, and weapon modified to fire live ammunition. As a result, Chavez was taken into custody for numerous weapons charges, narcotics sales, and four outstanding arrest warrants. Navarro was taken into custody for narcotics sales. All the suspects in this case were ultimately booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility.

Tuesday, March 16

At 11:30 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue on a stolen, white GMC pickup truck. The driver, Joshua Gragg, 24, failed to stop for officers. A pursuit was initiated, and officers followed Gragg to Akers just south of Caldwell where he lost control and collided with light pole. Gragg was the only occupant and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic for treatment. He will be booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to yield upon release from the hospital.