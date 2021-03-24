Symphony puts music to dance in latest ‘Uplink’

“As someone who loves musical stories, I knew the films presented a unique opportunity for a more narrative approach,” said Bruce Kiesling, music director of the Sequoia Symphony. “A dance film could be the perfect way to combine music and story, and to showcase some of our community’s treasures–not only brick and mortar treasures: restaurants, theaters, hotels, but also community members whose talent and achievements inspire us all.”

The latest Musical Uplink is based on a condensed version of Fancy Free. The plot follows three sailors set loose in New York City for 24 hours. The ballet’s success inspired Bernstein to adapt it into a Broadway musical called On The Town. It was again adapted into MGM’s 1949 cinematic musical starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra. Tulare County’s version features a bar tender and a patron who change things up by dancing the night away.

“It was an honor to return to Visalia, where I gathered most of my artistic training, to bring home a piece of Broadway magic,” Soriano said. “The combination of working with old friends and amazing local talent, diving into the beautiful score of Bernstein’s Fancy Free and shooting in the most magnificent locations Visalia offers made for a spectacular creative experience with my new friends at Sequoia Symphony and Go Creative Group!”

Kiesling, the symphony’s executive director Joshua Banda and Go Creative Group developed a bold and unprecedented program of short concert films for the digital season, “Musical Uplink”. Six months and nine films later the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra has tens of thousands of views, reached new audiences, and secured the highest single charitable contribution in the orchestra’s 61-year history.

“With the wonderful success of the first view videos, I knew we had the opportunity to do something really special for the final episodes,” Kiesling said. “Angelo and Carly were an ideal fit. Their skill, combined with the genius of our filmmakers and our wonderful orchestra resulted in a unique presentation that will stand as one of the most special of our digital offerings this season. It was thrilling to be a part of the process and the result speaks for itself.”

“Fancy Free” can be viewed at www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com, the Symphony’s YouTube channel, as well as Instagram and Facebook. The web series is part of a digital season planned to replace the symphony’s in-person concerts at the Visalia Fox Theatre, which have been canceled for the rest of the season and will resume this fall. The final installment of Musical Uplink is set to release next month.