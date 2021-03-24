Visalia city council approves mural against panel’s advice

The Mural Panel—a citizen oversight committee that serves as the first line of defense for allowing mural art within the city—denied the initial application from Nelsen for the lettering of “Downtown Visalia” being too large, becoming an advertisement rather than art. Council Member Brett Taylor said to him the proposed mural didn’t cross that line.

“It’s vibrant and I don’t see it as advertising a business,” Taylor said, “it’s just advertising the city of Visalia.”

But Nelsen submitted the mural application on behalf of Downtown Visalians, downtownvisalia.com, a nonprofit that makes its revenue from membership dues in exchange for promotion and fundraising. Nelsen serves as the executive director for Downtown Visalians when he’s not quarterbacking at council meetings.

Council Member Greg Collins called the proposed mural “out of character.”

“I think this is inconsistent with the oldest downtown in the Valley,” Collins said. “It seems to me as out of place and better suited on a billboard convincing folks to come to the community.”

Walter Deissler, who serves on the Mural Panel, said the guidelines are strict in the panelists’ minds, and the panel serves to uphold them.

“Maybe a mural to show the history of the Fox. Maybe a mural of vignettes of Candy Cane Lane Parade,” Deissler said. “The bottom line is the number of letters and the percent at which the letters make up a mural is strictly stated.”

City Attorney Ken Richardson stepped in to clarify a distinction of rules and guidelines.

“These are guidelines, not an ordinance,” Richardson said, “meaning it is not codified in the municipal code. They don’t require as literal interpretation as the committee has given.”

The council voted 3-1 in favor of appealing the Mural Panel’s original denial, with Collins voting “No” and Nelsen recusing himself.