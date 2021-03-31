Visalia City Council turns down tent city

Collins suggested setting up a temporary campground on city-owned property for the homeless. He said the project wouldn’t be prohibitively expensive and only require some fencing, porta potties, wash stations and tents. He said the project would need to have strict rules, managed by an on-site employee and overseen by the city.

“We’ve been at this eight years and not much has happened,” Collins said. “I think a campground can solve some of the problems.”

Councilmember Brian Poochigian disagreed with the idea the city should manage, but was willing to vote in favor of Collins request to place a discussion on a future agenda.

Mayor Steve Nelsen and councilmember Brett Taylor disagreed, saying the project would be too expensive, especially after the city has already set aside millions for a low barrier shelter.

“We are on a path and we’ve got some funding for a navigation center,” Nelsen said. “And we can put together a good list of campgrounds that have failed.”

Taking down tents

Nelsen proceeded to provide several examples of failed tent cities. Throughout the last two decades, the city of Fresno has cleaned out “tent cities” scattered across downtown, several times over. Mayor Jerry Dyer recently announced Project Offramp, another initiative to clean up encampments and place those living there into local shelters.

“You can’t force a homeless person to use a campground,” Nelsen said. “In my mind, I go back to internment camps and that bothers me.”

Nelsen also mentioned Echo Park in Los Angeles, a situation that more closely mirrored encampments at the St. John’s River than a city-sanctioned campground. The picturesque park with a manmade lake and a view of the L.A. skyline saw a few tents pop up on the bank of the lake but, during the pandemic, more homeless began setting up camp, now about 174 tents and makeshift structures surround the park, according to a March 13 article in the L.A. Times. But the city never officially allowed an encampment at the park while the police department was forced to adopt a hands-off approach except for reports of violence. The Times reported 21 homeless people at the park had been arrested for assault, with 14 of the victims being other homeless people. Another 13 assaults at the park were committed by people living outside the park.

But most of these were spontaneous settlements that did not have the backing of a city and other nonprofit partners.

“We all came up with reasons not to do it and I didn’t say a campground not managed,” Collins said. “The cities you spoke of were not managed. It was a free for all.”

The last city-sanctioned tent city in Fresno was the Village of Hope. The city partnered with the Poverello House in 2004 to replace an encampment it dismantled on an adjacent junkyard the year prior, according to the Fresno shelter. Three years later it was expanded and called the Community of Hope and tents were upgraded to sheds converted into “tiny homes.” While in the Village there are is three simple rules, “take care of yourself, take care of others, and take care of this place.” The residents provide their own security and clean-up crew. Clients are not allowed to possess alcohol or drugs while living in the Village. The client services coordinator, who oversees the Village, provides the occupants access to education, life-skill training, substance abuse counseling and mental health referrals. The shelter provided by Poverello House is the bridge between homelessness and housing that our clients need to be successful in securing permanent housing. Just last November, Poverello House upgraded the sheds to pallet shelters, similar to backyard he/she sheds, which are more comfortable than the “Tuff Shed” models.

“It can get very expensive and they don’t tend to work long term,” Visalia deputy city manager Leslie Caviglia said.