Coming around to a difficult intersection

“The Public Works Department took on this project during a world wide pandemic,” Mascia said.

One of the few silver linings in the pandemic is there were less cars on the road, allowing cities to get a jump on road projects to make morning commutes smoother once things get back to normal. It was especially important for the roundabout which required Santa Fe Street to be closed from Cypress Avenue to Paradise Avenue and Tulare Avenue to be closed from Bridge Street and Burke Street for several months.

Just over half of the $4.3 million project was funded by Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funding from the state for projects designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, particularly in areas of the country that do not attain national air quality standards. Roundabouts improve safety and reduce air pollution. According to studies by the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts reduce overall collisions by 37%, pedestrian collisions by 40%, injury collisions by 75% and fatal collisions by 90%. By reducing traffic congestion, the roundabouts have resulted in shorter driving times for motorists and reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which help improve air quality. It also prevents gas-powered cars from idling, when engines produce the highest amount of emissions.

The rest of the funding came from Measure R, the half-cent transportation tax approved countywide in 2006, and from the city’s own Transportation Impact Fund set aside for streets, roads and bike paths.