Visalia moves homeless funding around to other agencies

Instead, staff’s recommendation increased United Way’s funding from $20,000 to $50,000, added a fair housing education program for $7,500 and funding for code enforcement inspections to address substandard housing for $150,000.

Visalia Rescue Mission withdrew its request for $23,625 to hire more staff because of extensive reporting requirements, so that money was shifted to Kings View’s PATH Program, which offers a host of services including vouchers for bus passes out of the area to reunite homeless with family in other states and food vouchers for McDonald’s during their journey.

Perez said there was a lot of overlap between the services offered by Family Services, Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, United Way and Kings View. The Homeless Alliance requested $20,000 to operate the Local Initiatives Navigation Center (LINC) at the Bethlehem Center, which provides wrap-around services for the homeless including mental health and substance abuse assessments, housing counseling, free birth certificates, California ID vouchers, social security advocacy, veterans services, hygiene kits and food. United Way’s $50,000 will be used to provide emergency rental/mortgage and utility assistance for those facing eviction or utility service cut offs due to financial hardship. Similarly, much of the $25,000 Kings View requested will pay for security deposits and rental application fees, which helps both the person applying for housing and the landlords, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet during the state’s moratorium on evictions due to the pandemic.

“Only $2,000 of that amount is for administrative costs,” Perez said. “The rest provides direct services to clients.”

Perez said staff did recommend all of Family Services’ other requests for funding, including $45,000 for a voucher program to provide case management and services to those who are chronically homeless, those who have been without shelter for a year or at least four separate times in the past three years, and $150,000 to provide rental assistance for low-income and very low-income households on the verge of becoming homeless.

Executive director Caity Meader said Family Services was grateful for the multi-year funding it received for the project but will be sad to hand-over its clients to other entities providing homeless outreach and case management. She said Karen manages 148 clients who will need a “warm hand-off” to another agency.

That was of little consolation to Lyons, who begged the council to reconsider funding Family Services program because of people like Cosio, who helped him get off the streets.

“I have been assured that my housing will not be at risk, however, the relationships I have built are at risk and that is not easy to lose and have to try build again,” Lyons said.

The CDBG funding for homeless programs will return to the council for a final vote on April 19. Until then, Perez said the public can submit comments on the 2021 Proposed Annual Action Plan to spend the money to her email, [email protected] or to the city clerk at [email protected] There will also be a public hearing before the council approves the plan on April 19 for those who want to comment in person.