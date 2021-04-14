Visalia moves homeless funding around to other agencies

Funding for Family Services of Tulare County’s homeless outreach position will likely shift to United Way, Kings View on April 19
VISALIA – Rodney Lyons is a mainstay at the Oval Park in downtown Visalia. He’s known as Hot Rod by the homeless community there because he rides his bicycle through the park blaring rock music on a portable stereo. For years he slept at the Oval, battling alcoholism. He wanted help, but didn’t trust anyone enough to ask for it. That is until he met Karen Cosio, an outreach case manager for Family Services of Tulare County.
That was three years ago and today Lyons lives in an apartment, has begun to reconnect with this daughter and recently met his grandson for the first time.
“When I first started working with this agency, I wasn’t sure if I could open up to them and trust them. Through several visits they proved to me that they were on my side.”
Lyons’ words were shared by Rebecca Peter, a supportive housing program manager with Family Services, with the Visalia City Council on April 5. Peter, Cosio and Edgardo Monroy, chief program officer for Family Services, spoke at the meeting to convince the council to continue funding Cosio’s position, which has made contact with more than 400 homeless in the last year, found housing for 40 of them and placed 88 more on a waiting list for permanent supportive housing that is in scarce supply.
“Trust is not easily won [with this population],” Peter told the council. “But with continued support and working with individuals they do come around, but not overnight.”
Family Services requested $77,726 of the city’s proposed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to fund Cosio’s position for another year after she has spent several years building that trust with clients like Lyons. Cosio said she it can take 12 to 16 months to get someone living on the streets “document ready” for permanent housing and those documents must be recertified each year because there is a two- to three-year waiting list for housing. Cosio said she gets most of her referrals from people on the street who wouldn’t even talk to her when she started three years ago. Shifting her clients to a new person would be like taking three steps backwards.
“There is such a great need, and these people need help,” Cosio said. “It’s not a quick fix, it’s not an easy fix, but we need the homeless outreach program.”
Perez said the request was not recommended for funding because it “was mainly to fund a staff position, with little direct assistance to homeless individuals.” She noted in her staff report only $1,525 was set aside for food vouchers, bus passes, hygiene kits and winter ready kits.
Instead, staff’s recommendation increased United Way’s funding from $20,000 to $50,000, added a fair housing education program for $7,500 and funding for code enforcement inspections to address substandard housing for $150,000.
Visalia Rescue Mission withdrew its request for $23,625 to hire more staff because of extensive reporting requirements, so that money was shifted to Kings View’s PATH Program, which offers a host of services including vouchers for bus passes out of the area to reunite homeless with family in other states and food vouchers for McDonald’s during their journey.
Perez said there was a lot of overlap between the services offered by Family Services, Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, United Way and Kings View. The Homeless Alliance requested $20,000 to operate the Local Initiatives Navigation Center (LINC) at the Bethlehem Center, which provides wrap-around services for the homeless including mental health and substance abuse assessments, housing counseling, free birth certificates, California ID vouchers, social security advocacy, veterans services, hygiene kits and food. United Way’s $50,000 will be used to provide emergency rental/mortgage and utility assistance for those facing eviction or utility service cut offs due to financial hardship. Similarly, much of the $25,000 Kings View requested will pay for security deposits and rental application fees, which helps both the person applying for housing and the landlords, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet during the state’s moratorium on evictions due to the pandemic.
“Only $2,000 of that amount is for administrative costs,” Perez said. “The rest provides direct services to clients.”
Perez said staff did recommend all of Family Services’ other requests for funding, including $45,000 for a voucher program to provide case management and services to those who are chronically homeless, those who have been without shelter for a year or at least four separate times in the past three years, and $150,000 to provide rental assistance for low-income and very low-income households on the verge of becoming homeless.
Executive director Caity Meader said Family Services was grateful for the multi-year funding it received for the project but will be sad to hand-over its clients to other entities providing homeless outreach and case management. She said Karen manages 148 clients who will need a “warm hand-off” to another agency.
That was of little consolation to Lyons, who begged the council to reconsider funding Family Services program because of people like Cosio, who helped him get off the streets.
“I have been assured that my housing will not be at risk, however, the relationships I have built are at risk and that is not easy to lose and have to try build again,” Lyons said.
The CDBG funding for homeless programs will return to the council for a final vote on April 19. Until then, Perez said the public can submit comments on the 2021 Proposed Annual Action Plan to spend the money to her email, [email protected] or to the city clerk at [email protected] There will also be a public hearing before the council approves the plan on April 19 for those who want to comment in person.