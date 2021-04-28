Dutch Bros. calms some jitters for neighbors

Stephen Tootle, a COS professor and co-host of this newspaper’s podcast, said after several discussions with Kai Hodges, the onsite manager, Dutch Bros. closed down its walk-up window, turned off its external lights on the east side of the building, removed its external speakers, and, maybe most importantly, has rerouted traffic off Mooney Boulevard onto Myrtle Avenue. Tootle, who lives adjacent to the drive-thru coffee shop, said publicly thanked city staff, police officers and councilmembers who have worked on the issues, such as moving trash pickups to later in the morning instead of at 4 a.m.

“We have seen so much progress recently,” Tootle said at the April 5 city council meeting. “I can now use my backyard and sleep through the night … I hope we continue to see progress on the issues and have the company comply with the permit.”

Kari Grant, who also shares a fence line with the coffee chain, said she is sleeping in her own bedroom for the first time in months but there is still a lot of noise coming from cars in the drive-thru. Grant, who has lived at her home for 30 years, said she knows there is little the company can do about customers revving up their engines or blaring their stereo but said it would help if the drive-thru line was more than 150 feet away from her property line, which was part of the original conditional use permit.

“Things are definitely looking up and I think things will continue to get better,” Grant said.

Laura Duarte, who also lives on Edwards Court behind the business, said she has also started sleeping in her own bedroom again thanks to a reduction in the noise. However, she said the late-night hours of operation and days with specials are still seeing about 100 cars per hour. She said she hopes the city will take the additional step of raising the wall from seven to 10 feet because the foundation of the Dutch Bros. property was raised three feet higher than her home, effectively making the wall just four feet tall. She said city planning staff told her the wall could not be raised because it would set a precedence for future projects, as block walls can only be seven feet high under the current city ordinance.