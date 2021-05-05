Fireworks fines to skyrocket under new ordinance

Residents like Denise Leeth felt like they were living in a war-torn country spending their nights wondering if the next mortar would land on their roof and burn the house down. Some might say those claims are far-fetched but Leeth watched the deadly scenario play out two years ago when her neighbor was killed. Leeth, who lives on Cain Street, shared a backyard fence with Ramon Fierro, 86, whose house burned down while he was in it after an illegal firework fell onto his roof on July 4, 2019.

Leeth shared her concerns with the Visalia City Council at its Aug. 3 meeting to discuss what should be done about the issue of illegal fireworks.

“We have no peace! Fourth of July is hell,” Leeth told the council. “Something else has to be done.”

At that meeting, the council asked the Visalia Fire Department to increase fines for illegal fireworks, come up with a system to reward those who turn in their neighbors for illegal fireworks and to streamline the permitting process for those wanting to sell safe legal fireworks at a stand. VFD presented its recommendations to the council for this year’s Independence Day holiday at the April 19 meeting.

The council unanimously approved heftier fines for illegal fireworks, doubling the first offense from $1,000 to $2,000 and adding $1,000 on top of the current fines for second and third offenses bringing them to $3,000 and $4,000, respectively. Any violation after a third fine would be an additional $4,000 fine. The council also approved a $4,000 fine for sales of illegal fireworks, regardless of if it is a first or subsequent violation.

Fines are either levied on the person who accepts responsibility when firefighters arrive or they automatically revert to the property owner if the resident of the home does not admit to the violation. If it does not get paid, Reed said the fine converts to a tax lien on the property.

A year ago, then Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen opposed a system incentivizing residents to turn in their neighbors for the use of illegal fireworks. Instead, staff presented a system that rewards residents for turning in individuals selling illegal fireworks to “assist with the apprehension of individuals selling illegal fireworks and in lowering the availability of illegal fireworks within the city.”

Other updates to the fireworks ordinance included removing a cap on the number of stands based on population, getting rid of a $50 deposit, reducing the amount of paperwork and inspections involved in the permitting process.

The deadline for submitting fireworks stand applications was May 1 but the resubmittal deadline is the fourth Thursday in May. Paperwork will not be accepted after 4:30 p.m. on May 27 for this year’s fireworks sale season, which lasts from June 29 through July 4.