Invasive mosquito breeds discontent

Councilmember Brian Poochigian said he agreed with Debboun’s claim the invasive pest was becoming a huge problem in Visalia. The councilman said he has lived in Visalia nearly his whole life and has never seen the pest problem as bad as it has been in the last two years.

“I’m scared to send my kids outside,” Poochigian said. “We can’t eat in our backyard, because we get eaten every time we go out. And I know I’m not the only household here, I received tons of emails about this.”

Several community members agreed with Poochigian during the public comment period of Debboun’s presentation. Ernest Cogan, who lives on West Vine Avenue in Visalia, said he has been overwhelmed by mosquitoes the last two years. He said the only difference he sees is that the district doesn’t spray insecticide as often.

“The last two years, I go outside, and they’re on me all the time, which they never were because they used to spray,” Cogan said.

Debboun admitted Delta Vector no longer does nightly sprays around storm drains and ponding basins because the adult mosquitoes are resistant to the poison.

Another Visalia resident, Kristen Butler, asked Debboun what the district was doing with the money they used to spend on spraying.

“How, in 101 temperature, are we supposed to go around in full clothing and try to do anything outside?,” she said. “You can’t even step out to your car.”

Debboun said the money for additional insecticides treatments was from a property assessment that began in 2009 to fund construction of a lab to test mosquitoes for diseases and bridge the gap between property taxes and operational expenses. He said the assessment lasted for 10 years and then expired in 2019, along with funding. The lab helped Delta Vector discover the arrival of the aedes aegypti mosquito in 2014 and test dead animals to discover the arrival of West Nile, Yellow Fever, and Zika virus in Tulare County. The lab also allows the district to breed mosquito eating fish which it offers free to property owners to put in ponds and water features to eat the larvae before they grow into chemically-resistant adults.

“I am not saying that we don’t want to spray … but it doesn’t really do anything, because it only adds to the problem of insecticide resistance [in adults],” Debboun said.

Currently, the district’s only source of funding is the original assessment which formed the district nearly a century ago, which amounts to about $8 per parcel once every two years.

Mayor Steve Nelsen questioned the need for additional funding if there is no need to spray and if staffing levels are relatively the same. Debboun said the assessment would be used to hire additional personnel to inspect homes for standing water, outreach to educate residents on how to protect themselves from the mosquitoes and the diseases it carries, develop and deploy innovative techniques to combat the emergence of the mosquito and to hire a technician to breed more mosquito-eating fish for the community.

“I do need additional people to go and do more surveillance and talk to the community, but I don’t have the money for that,” Debboun said.